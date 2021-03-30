UNLV’s Kevin Kruger hires 1st assistant coach

UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger is hiring someone he and his father, Lon, are quite familiar with.

Kevin Kruger is introduced Monday as the new men's basketball coach at UNLV. (UNLV athletics department)

UNLV basketball coach Kevin Kruger is adding Oklahoma assistant Carlin Hartman to his coaching staff, according to multiple reports.

Hartman had been an assistant with the Sooners since 2016. He was previously an assistant with Rice, Columbia, James Madison, Richmond, Louisiana-Lafayette and McNeese State. The 48-year-old replaces DeMarlo Slocum, who is leaving UNLV for a job on Utah coach Craig Smith’s staff, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Sooners reached the NCAA Tournament three times in Hartman’s tenure with the program. He coached at Oklahoma under Kevin’s father, Lon, who announced his retirement last week. Kevin Kruger was also an assistant at Oklahoma from 2016 to 2019.

