UNLV’s Marvin Menzies wraps up 2018 class, eyes 2019

UNLV signed four basketball players for this year’s recruiting class. Coach Marvin Menzies also is working on putting together next year’s class.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to his team in their game against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Clark Chargers' Trey Woodbury (22) runs before scoring a slam dunk against Liberty during the fourth quarter of a basketball game at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Clark Chargers won 66-51. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' Trey Woodbury (22) dribbles the ball past Liberty's players during the second quarter of a basketball game at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Clark Chargers won 66-51. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Clark Chargers' Trey Woodbury (22) prepares to pass the ball during the second quarter of a basketball game against Liberty at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Clark Chargers won 66-51. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Liberty's Davion Ware (23) guard Clark Chargers' Trey Woodbury (22) during the second quarter of a basketball game at Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Clark Chargers won 66-51. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to his team in their game against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies points to the court as his team plays UNR during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts as his team trails UNR during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

This has been an unusually quiet offseason for UNLV’s basketball program, which in recent years underwent major changes to its roster.

Only forward Anthony Smith is leaving the program, and Rebels coach Marvin Menzies filled his open roster spots with four signees. The Rebels had two departing seniors, and center Brandon McCoy left after his freshman season for the NBA draft.

“I think it adds to the championship culture that you’re trying to create when you can have some continuity,” Menzies said Thursday. “It makes the transition a lot smoother from year to year.”

Rivals ranks UNLV’s recruiting class No. 52 nationally and second in the Mountain West behind UNR at No. 38.

The Rebels’ class includes 6-foot 4-inch guard Bryce Hamilton of Pasadena, California, 6-9 forward Joel Ntambwe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 6-8 forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua of Cameroon and 6-4 guard Trey Woodbury of Clark High School.

Hamilton (No. 74) and Woodbury (No. 99) were top 100 recruits, according to Rivals. UNLV beat out UNR, Ohio State, Utah, Arizona State and Colorado for Hamilton. Woodbury received scholarship offers from Arizona State, Southern California, Utah State, Air Force and Texas Christian.

Ntambwe also considered UCLA, Tennessee and Wichita State, and Tchatchoua attended the NBA Global Academy before picking the Rebels over Gonzaga and St. John’s.

“They’ve all been told they’re going to have to work to earn their minutes,” Menzies said. “They’re coming into a family that’s existing, so there will be some transition. Obviously, the best players are going to play at some point. I think they need to have their own expectations of their level of contribution.”

Menzies also is working on the 2019 class, one that he targeted shortly after taking over two years ago.

“I think it’s the first year that you will have established legitimate relationships with kids that have had an opportunity to be recruited equally,” Menzies said. “In other words, no one has been on those 2019 kids longer than us. We’ve had plenty of time to recruit them. So now as we’re looking to fill pieces on our depth chart, we have legitimate chances to go get the guys that we want.

“When we got here, we wanted Troy Brown. We wanted P.J. (Washington). But we didn’t have a relationship with those guys. Granted, they liked us and we liked them, but other universities were further down the line.”

Brown went to Oregon and Washington to Kentucky.

For its 2019 class, UNLV has been recruiting players such as 6-6 forward Christian Brown of Columbia, South Carolina, 6-0 point guard Ethan Anderson of Los Angeles, 6-4 guard Jahmius Ramsey of Bradenton, Florida, and 6-1 guard Tre Mann of The Villages, Florida.

Brown is rated by ESPN as the nation’s No. 23 recruit, and he tweeted Thursday that he will visit UNLV this weekend. It’s his first official visit.

1st Official visit this weekend!!! pic.twitter.com/6L1I9lMFYC — Christian Brown (@cb_kid) May 31, 2018

ESPN rates Anderson, Ramsey and Mann as four-star recruits.

Also, 6-0 point guard Joseph Cooper of Olive Branch, Mississippi, recently tweeted that he was down to choosing among UNLV, Mississippi, Murray State and Missouri State.

One player with UNLV ties is 6-3 point guard Cole Anthony of Briarwood, New York. His dad, Greg, was the point guard on the 1990 national championship and 1991 national semifinalist Rebels teams. Cole Anthony is rated by ESPN as the nation’s No. 6 recruit.

Greg Anthony tweeted May 10 that UNLV “never recruited my son!” but backed off on future posts by saying fans should support Menzies. “My son lives 3k miles from Vegas, and as a coach you have to use your resources wisely,” Greg Anthony tweeted.

I wish we were in a better place as well…they never recruited my son! https://t.co/XbHMVRWQBj — Greg Anthony (@GregAnthony50) May 11, 2018

Let’s not knock coach Menzies! Let’s give him a chance to build his program and hope for the best! — Greg Anthony (@GregAnthony50) May 11, 2018

When contact for comment by the Review-Journal, Anthony said in a text message that he didn’t “have anything else to add.”

“I was disappointed to hear (the original tweet),” Menzies said. “I don’t think it was completely accurate, but everybody’s got their own opinion.”

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.