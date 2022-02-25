UNLV’s momentum to be tested by difficult stretch run

UNLV is hitting its stride at the right time, but faces a difficult run of games before the end of the season starting Saturday with Boise State.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger talks to his players in the second half of a men’s basketball game against the Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV coach Kevin Kruger knows his team is building momentum.

“We notice it,” he said. “There were maybe 1,000 people at the first game. We’ve increased in attendance probably every game since then because the guys are working hard, they’re playing hard. We’ve talked from day one about having a team the city is proud of.”

UNLV ‘s next game is at 7 p.m. Saturday against Boise State at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels lost 69-63 in their previous matchup with the Broncos Feb. 11.

UNLV is starting to click at just the right time. The Rebels have a three-game winning streak for the first time since the Mountain West season began. Kruger’s team has six victories in its past eight games, two of which have been against in-state rival UNR.

The first, a 69-58 win Feb. 1, broke an eight-game losing streak for the Rebels against their rivals. Tuesday night, they beat the Wolf Pack again, 62-54. It’s UNLV’s first season sweep of UNR since Dave Rice’s tenure as coach. The Rebels won both matchups in 2012-13, the Wolf Pack’s debut campaign in the Mountain West.

“We’re not going to pretend to be naive and act like it doesn’t mean more to the school and the city when you beat Reno,” Kruger said.

Fifth-year guard Michael Nuga credits the team’s chemistry for the recent performances. He says the players are well-defined in their roles now, which has allowed them to cover for each other since they understand the game plan so well.

“The vibe is great,” he said. “Everyone seems to be having fun.”

Kruger agreed. He believes practices have been more engaging for the past month, especially as the team has improved. He said the group enjoys being around each other and looks forward to coming into practice every day.

“It should be fun,” Kruger said. “It’s supposed to be fun. I think their work and their attitude and their effort and their intent are showing up.”

The Rebels (17-11, 9-6 Mountain West) recent run of games has also been impressive because of the opponents. UNLV beat Colorado State — the current No. 3 seed in the conference — twice. It also took down Fresno State and UNR teams that were fighting for the coveted No. 5 seed, which guarantees a first-round bye at the Mountain West Tournament.

UNLV’s two losses in the past eight games came against conference-leading Boise State and Utah State, the hottest team in the Mountain West at the time.

The Rebels hold the No. 5 seed with three games to play, and get another shot to measure up with the Broncos Saturday before facing Wyoming, the Mountain West’s No. 2 seed March 2. Kruger said it’s a difficult end to the season, especially with a deep conference this season.

“It’s a gauntlet of a finish,” he said.

