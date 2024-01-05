UNLV’s NIL collective announces $100K half-court shot promotion

Friends of UNILV, the name, image and likeness collective for UNLV student-athletes, announced a new promotion offering a chance to make a half-court shot for $100,000.

UNLV fans can win a chance to make a half-court shot worth $100,000 as part of a new donation drive sweepstakes for the school’s NIL collective to support student-athletes.

Friends of UNILV — the official name, image and likeness collective for UNLV — announced a new fundraising promotion Thursday in partnership with The Palms casino called $150,000 Half-Court Madness.

The promotion encourages fans to play online games to compete for weekly and monthly winnings, along with main-prize drawing entries. Each dollar pledged will also earn fans an additional drawing entry for the grand prize — a chance to make a half-court shot to win $100,000 during the UNLV men’s basketball game against San Diego State on March 5.

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the UNLV men’s and women’s basketball players.

“This promotional event is groundbreaking with a new and thrilling way for UNLV fans to support Rebel basketball student-athletes at a time when it is most needed,” Shayne Odum, Friends of UNILV general manager, said in a release.

Along with the chance to make a half-court shot for $100,000, the winner of the drawing will also receive a two-night stay in The Palms’ Hardwood Suite, a meal worth up to $300 at the Scotch 80 restaurant, $300 in spa treatments and $100 in free play at the casino.

All participants can receive up to $100 of free play or dining credits at The Palms as long as they pledge a minimum of $25.

The promotion represents another major effort by the Friends of UNILV to generate funds for the collective. Each sport at UNLV has its own fundraising arm, but anyone interested in supporting student-athletes directly must go through the NIL collective.

Friends of UNILV, which is supported by Blueprint Sports & Entertainment, was founded about 2½ years ago. It previously told the Review-Journal it earned around $400,000 in 2022.

Bill Paulos, the president of Friends of UNILV, estimated the collective received around $1 million during the past year, mostly in charitable donations. The rise in earnings meant the collective was able to sign the entire women’s basketball team and women’s soccer team to NIL deals during the summer.

He said fans are more aware of NIL than they were even a year ago. The Rebels’ football success this season has also increased NIL interest among fans, despite the team having very little NIL support when the season started.

The collective hopes its success can carry over to the new promotion, which represents one of its first major commercial partnerships and may create new opportunities for student-athletes going forward.

