UNLV’s nonconference basketball schedule set

UNLV basketball fans will get their first glimpse at new coach Josh Pastner’s revamped team Nov. 4, the start of a nonconference schedule that will feature 11 games.

New UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner talks about his plans for the next season and beyond during and introductory press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV released its nonconference men’s basketball schedule Monday.

It's the same amount of nonconference games UNLV played last season.

It’s the same amount of nonconference games UNLV played last season.

The Rebels will have only two true road games. They will play five games at the Thomas & Mack Center, three at the MGM Grand Garden and one in Henderson.

The games on the Strip are part of the Players Era Men’s Championship, which debuted in 2024 and is offering each school $1 million in name, image and likeness earning opportunities. The Rebels have two games scheduled in the tournament, with the “Premier Four” in the 18-team event playing Nov. 26 and 27.

Game times, TV details and UNLV’s Mountain West schedule have yet to be announced.

UNLV, which hasn’t played in the NCAA Tournament since 2013, will prepare for conference play by playing seven teams that made postseason appearances last season.

“We believe in challenging our team to get ready for the grind of the Mountain West, and this schedule will do exactly that,” Pastner said in a statement.

Here’s the nonconference schedule:

Oct. 19: at Washington (Exhibition game)

Oct. 28: vs. Lincoln University, Thomas & Mack Center (Exhibition game)

Nov. 4: vs. UT Martin, T&M

Nov. 8: vs. Chattanooga, T&M

Nov. 11: vs. Montana, T&M

Nov. 16: at Memphis

Nov. 20: vs. Saint Joseph’s, T&M

Nov. 24: vs. Maryland, MGM Grand Garden

Nov. 25: vs. Alabama, MGM Grand Garden

Dec. 7: at Stanford

Dec. 13: vs. Tennessee State, Lee’s Family Forum (Jack Jones Classic)

Dec. 29 vs. La Sierra University, T&M

