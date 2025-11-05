UNLV’s Pastner era begins with shocking loss to Tennessee-Martin

UNLV’s men’s basketball team suffered a shocking loss in coach Josh Pastner’s debut, falling to Tennessee-Martin at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner argues a call during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball season opening game against the UT Martin Skyhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner talks with his players as on the bench during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball season opening game against the UT Martin Skyhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) reaches for a loose ball amongst several UT Martin Skyhawks during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball season opening game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fans attempt to throw an opposing player off on free throws during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball season opening game against the UT Martin Skyhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (0) elevates inside of UT Martin Skyhawks guard Dragos Lungu (7) and forward Vladimir Khryapa (24) for a score during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball season opening game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Ladji Dembele (1) gets off a three point basket over UT Martin Skyhawks guard Damien King (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball season opening game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Kimani Hamilton (2) powers up inside against UT Martin Skyhawks forward Vladimir Khryapa (24) for a shot attempt during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball season opening game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Josh Pastner talks with his players as they huddle on a timeout during the first half of their NCAA men's basketball season opening game against the UT Martin Skyhawks at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This wasn’t how the opening chapter was supposed to be written.

The Josh Pastner era at UNLV began Tuesday night at Thomas & Mack Center and the final score surprised many.

Tennessee-Martin 86, Rebels 81.

UNLV led 43-39 at halftime but was outscored 47-38 at home in the second half. Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn led the Rebels with 18 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

