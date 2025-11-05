UNLV’s Pastner era begins with shocking loss to Tennessee-Martin
UNLV’s men’s basketball team suffered a shocking loss in coach Josh Pastner’s debut, falling to Tennessee-Martin at the Thomas & Mack Center.
This wasn’t how the opening chapter was supposed to be written.
The Josh Pastner era at UNLV began Tuesday night at Thomas & Mack Center and the final score surprised many.
Tennessee-Martin 86, Rebels 81.
UNLV led 43-39 at halftime but was outscored 47-38 at home in the second half. Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn led the Rebels with 18 points.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
