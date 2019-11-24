UNLV’s rally falls short in 72-68 loss to SMU

UNLV rallied to within two points with 5:16 remaining after trailing the entire second half, but failed to catch Southern Methodist, which responded with an 8-1 run.

UNLV's Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots against Southern Methodist during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southern Methodist's Tyson Jolly (0) goes to the basket against UNLV's Vitaliy Shibel (22) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Donnie Tillman (2) looks for a basket against Southern Methodist during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Vitaliy Shibel (22) goes to the basket past Southern Methodist's Ethan Chargois (25) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) battles for a rebound against Southern Methodist's Ethan Chargois, left, and Isiaha Mike (15) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Rebel Girls perform during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) looks to shoot past Southern Methodist's Ethan Chargois (25) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots against Southern Methodist during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV rallied to within two points with 5:16 left Saturday night, but the Rebels never caught Southern Methodist in losing 72-68 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (2-5) trailed by 10 points at halftime and throughout the entire second half. After closing to within 60-58, SMU (5-0) answered by outscoring UNLV 8-1 to retake control, though the Rebels made one last-gasp effort.

Bryce Hamilton led the Rebels with 18 points. Kendric Davis scored 21 for the Mustangs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.