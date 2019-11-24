48°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s rally falls short in 72-68 loss to SMU

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2019 - 9:42 pm
 

UNLV rallied to within two points with 5:16 left Saturday night, but the Rebels never caught Southern Methodist in losing 72-68 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (2-5) trailed by 10 points at halftime and throughout the entire second half. After closing to within 60-58, SMU (5-0) answered by outscoring UNLV 8-1 to retake control, though the Rebels made one last-gasp effort.

Bryce Hamilton led the Rebels with 18 points. Kendric Davis scored 21 for the Mustangs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

