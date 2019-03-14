UNLV’s season ends with 63-55 loss to San Diego State

UNLV shot only 32.3 percent, including 18.2 percent from 3-point range, and lost to San Diego State 63-55 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The fourth-seeded Aztecs (20-12) play top-seeded and 14th-ranked UNR (29-3) at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game. Fifth-seeded UNLV’s season ended at 17-14.
Kris Clyburn led the Rebels with 19 points. Jalen McDaniels had 25 points and 14 rebounds for San Diego State.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
