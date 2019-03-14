UNLV’s season ends with 63-55 loss to San Diego State

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) shoots against San Diego State Aztecs forwards Jalen McDaniels (5) and Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) dunks between San Diego State Aztecs guard Devin Watson (0) and forward Aguek Arop (3) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) drives against San Diego State Aztecs guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks against San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) drives to the basket against San Diego State Aztecs guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the first half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) brings the ball up court against San Diego State Aztecs guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV shot only 32.3 percent, including 18.2 percent from 3-point range, and lost to San Diego State 63-55 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The fourth-seeded Aztecs (20-12) play top-seeded and 14th-ranked UNR (29-3) at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game. Fifth-seeded UNLV’s season ended at 17-14.

Kris Clyburn led the Rebels with 19 points. Jalen McDaniels had 25 points and 14 rebounds for San Diego State.

