UNLV’s season ends with 63-55 loss to San Diego State — VIDEO

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) reacts in the final moments of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) dunks between San Diego State Aztecs guard Devin Watson (0) and forward Aguek Arop (3) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) drives against San Diego State Aztecs guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) shoots against San Diego State Aztecs forwards Jalen McDaniels (5) and Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks against San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) drives to the basket against San Diego State Aztecs guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the first half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) brings the ball up court against San Diego State Aztecs guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) celebrates after a foul was called against San Diego State during the first half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV players on the bench react in the final moments of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) goes to the basket between San Diego State Aztecs forwards Nathan Mensah (31) and Jalen McDaniels (5) during the second half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) is fouled by San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) while going to the basket under pressure from San Diego State Aztecs forward Jalen McDaniels (5) during the second half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the second half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) shoots under pressure from San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) and guard Jeremy Hemsley during the second half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) goes to the basket against San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer during the second half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans react during the second half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV mascot Hey Reb! points to the crowd during the second half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher reacts during the first half of a quarterfinal game against UNLV in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the first half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forwards Nick Blair (20) and Joel Ntambwe (24) help up guard Amauri Hardy (3) during the first half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks over San Diego State Aztecs forward Jalen McDaniels during the second half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during the second half of a quarterfinal game against San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV players walk off court after losing to San Diego State in a quarterfinal game at the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) goes to the basket against San Diego State Aztecs guard Jeremy Hemsley during the second half of a quarterfinal game in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies speaks after his team's loss to San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies speaks after his team's loss to San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An open jumper here, a layup there, nothing went in for long stretches for both teams, leaving UNLV and San Diego State coaches to marvel how the winning team could shoot 29.8 percent.

So as Rebels coach Marvin Menzies sat down at the podium after Thursday’s 63-55 loss in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals at the Thomas & Mack Center, he had to stifle his emotions.

Emotions over a game the Rebels had every chance to win.

Emotions over seeing departing seniors Kris Clyburn and Noah Robotham play their final UNLV game.

Emotions, perhaps, over his job status.

“Just a collective set of emotions,” Menzies said. “Man, these last games of the season are always tough. There are a lot of people already eliminated, and we’re one of those teams now. It’s a lot of lessons and a lot of opportunity to grow and learn from, not just your season but how to handle defeat when you lose, too.”

The Rebels, who tied San Diego State for fourth in the Mountain West, finished 17-14. UNLV was the designated visiting team for being the fifth seed and the Aztecs the fourth. The building felt like a road game for the Rebels given the larger contingent of San Diego State fans who watched their team beat UNLV for the 15th time in 16 games.

It’s become like a home arena for the Aztecs, who have won 27 games at the T&M since the 2008-09 season, a combination of victories against the Rebels and in the conference tournament. No other team in the country has more victories in an opposing or neutral arena in that span.

“We have a lot of good memories in here,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “Everybody complains about Vegas’ home game, we’re playing a lot of games in this building, and we’re getting familiar with it and we’re feeling comfortable in it.”

The Aztecs (20-12) play 14th-ranked and top-seeded UNR in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

Dutcher is happy to be advancing but felt for Menzies. They coached together as Aztecs assistants from 1999 to 2003.

“I think Marvin’s done a great job,” Dutcher said. “They finished even with us in the standings. He’s built the program every year. They’re better off this year than they were the year before and the year before that. And they’re trending up. They have the majority of their team back.

“Basketball is sometimes a game of a bounce or two, and I would hate to think that Marvin, because he lost a tough game at home, should even be worried about his job status.”

UNLV had its chances to beat the Aztecs but shot 32.3 percent, including 18.2 percent from 3-point range. Kris Clyburn led the Rebels with 19 points.

“In a game like that, you just hope they fall and continue to play hard,” UNLV guard Amauri Hardy said.

Jalen McDaniels totaled 25 points and 14 rebounds for San Diego State.

Menzies, who in three seasons is 48-48, probably will meet with athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois next week. Her decision on his job is expected soon afterward.

“The future’s bright,” Menzies said. “I have a lot of things to discuss that are very positive. We’ll discuss those things and see where it goes.”

