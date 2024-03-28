UNLV’s season ends with NIT quarterfinal loss

The Rebels fell behind by 18 points at halftime and were eliminated from the National Invitation Tournament by Seton Hall on Wednesday, ending their season.

Lady Rebels reflect on ‘incredible season’ that ended too soon

Rebels enjoying fun postseason run: ‘We’re blessed to be doing it’

UNLV star freshman ready for next challenge in NIT quarterfinals

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger hugs UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) after winning a second-round NIT game between Boston College and UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The UNLV men’s basketball team fell 91-68 to Seton Hall in a National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey.

The Rebels (21-13) trailed by 18 points at halftime and saw their season come to an end despite 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting from Kalib Boone.

Justin Webster added 11 points, and Rob Whaley had nine points and seven rebounds for UNLV.

Seton Hall (23-12) got 21 points from Al-Amir Dawes and will advance to play Georgia in the NIT semifinals at Indianapolis on Tuesday. Kadary Richmond had 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting and added 10 assists for the Pirates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.