73°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s season ends with NIT quarterfinal loss

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger hugs UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) after winning a second-round NI ...
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger hugs UNLV guard Justin Webster (2) after winning a second-round NIT game between Boston College and UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
More Stories
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives the ball to the hoop while Boston College guard Mason M ...
UNLV star freshman ready for next challenge in NIT quarterfinals
UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) gets animated on the bench as UNLV leads during a second-round ...
Rebels enjoying fun postseason run: ‘We’re blessed to be doing it’
Forward returns, provides ‘incredible spark’ as Rebels extend season
Lady Rebels reflect on ‘incredible season’ that ended too soon
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2024 - 6:03 pm
 

The UNLV men’s basketball team fell 91-68 to Seton Hall in a National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey.

The Rebels (21-13) trailed by 18 points at halftime and saw their season come to an end despite 16 points on 8-for-10 shooting from Kalib Boone.

Justin Webster added 11 points, and Rob Whaley had nine points and seven rebounds for UNLV.

Seton Hall (23-12) got 21 points from Al-Amir Dawes and will advance to play Georgia in the NIT semifinals at Indianapolis on Tuesday. Kadary Richmond had 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting and added 10 assists for the Pirates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$667K in jackpots won by the same player at Strip casino
recommend 2
LETTER: Government handouts won’t make housing affordable.
recommend 3
Quick-thinking cops help family escape gang violence
recommend 4
North Las Vegas repurchases 135 acres planned for major medical campus
recommend 5
SAUNDERS: RFK Jr. rejects ‘spoiler’ label, causes trembling inside beltway
recommend 6
ACC underdog among NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 best bets, sharp plays