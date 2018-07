UNLV senior Shakur Juiston was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, which recognizes academic achievement.

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) makes a dunk in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV senior Shakur Juiston was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court, which recognizes academic achievement.

Those selected must be a junior or senior academically and carry at least a cumulative 3.2 GPA and have completed at least one season at the school.

On the court, Juiston averaged 14.6 points and 10.0 rebounds last season.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.