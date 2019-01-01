UNLV’s Shakur Juiston to have season-ending surgery

UNLV senior forward Shakur Juiston will undergo knee surgery as early as this week, ending his season.
The university will apply to the NCAA for a medical redshirt so that Juiston can play next season.
Also, junior forward Cheickna Dembele is expected to undergo season-ending hand surgery.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
