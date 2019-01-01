UNLV’s Shakur Juiston to have season-ending surgery

UNLV senior forward Shakur Juiston will undergo knee surgery as early as this week, ending his season. The university will apply to the NCAA for a medical redshirt so that Juiston can play next season.

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) brings the ball up court as UC Riverside Highlanders forward Zac Watson (11) defends during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV senior forward Shakur Juiston will undergo knee surgery as early as this week, ending his season.

The university will apply to the NCAA for a medical redshirt so that Juiston can play next season.

Also, junior forward Cheickna Dembele is expected to undergo season-ending hand surgery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.