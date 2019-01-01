UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s Shakur Juiston to have season-ending surgery

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2019 - 12:25 pm
 

UNLV senior forward Shakur Juiston will undergo knee surgery as early as this week, ending his season.

The university will apply to the NCAA for a medical redshirt so that Juiston can play next season.

Also, junior forward Cheickna Dembele is expected to undergo season-ending hand surgery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in UNLV Basketball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
UNLV Basketball Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like