57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s T.J. Otzelberger tests positive for COVID

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 12:05 pm
 
Updated December 15, 2020 - 1:15 pm
UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger reacts after a play against Montana State Bobcats duri ...
UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger reacts after a play against Montana State Bobcats during the first half of the season opener at the Thomas & Mack Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger reacts after a play against Montana State Bobcats duri ...
UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger reacts after a play against Montana State Bobcats during the second half of the season opener at the Thomas & Mack Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

UNLV men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19, one day after his team’s game against Pepperdine was canceled.

The Rebels paused in-person team activities Tuesday, and their first Mountain West series at Wyoming on Sunday and Dec. 22 was postponed. The rescheduled dates will be announced later.

“I appreciated the outstanding care of our medical team, and I am now in the required isolation,” Otzelberger said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible, and in the meantime, I will remain connected to our team remotely. I encourage everyone to continue to follow all health and safety guidelines as we battle the pandemic together.”

UNLV has been ravaged by COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The Rebels canceled their Dec. 9 game against Eastern Washington at the Thomas & Mack Center because of a positive test, then canceled Monday’s home game. The team didn’t completely shut down after the Eastern Washington cancellation but was forced to alter its routine. Otzelberger’s positive test has forced the program to take more drastic measures.

There were 26 other teams on pause as of Tuesday morning, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, including No. 2 Baylor.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total since 2012
Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total since 2012
2
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
3
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
4
Extended pause has many Las Vegas business leaders relieved
Extended pause has many Las Vegas business leaders relieved
5
Final table set for US portion of WSOP Main Event
Final table set for US portion of WSOP Main Event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Lady Rebels head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her players during a time out versus the ...
UNLV women routed by No. 2 Stanford
By / RJ

Second-ranked Stanford went on an 11-0 run to start the game and maintained control the entire way in an easy victory over UNLV.