UNLV’s T.J. Otzelberger tests positive for COVID

UNLV men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19, one day after his team’s game against Pepperdine was canceled.

The Rebels paused in-person team activities Tuesday, and their first Mountain West series at Wyoming on Sunday and Dec. 22 was postponed. The rescheduled dates will be announced later.

“I appreciated the outstanding care of our medical team, and I am now in the required isolation,” Otzelberger said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible, and in the meantime, I will remain connected to our team remotely. I encourage everyone to continue to follow all health and safety guidelines as we battle the pandemic together.”

UNLV has been ravaged by COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The Rebels canceled their Dec. 9 game against Eastern Washington at the Thomas & Mack Center because of a positive test, then canceled Monday’s home game. The team didn’t completely shut down after the Eastern Washington cancellation but was forced to alter its routine. Otzelberger’s positive test has forced the program to take more drastic measures.

There were 26 other teams on pause as of Tuesday morning, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, including No. 2 Baylor.

