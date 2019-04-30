UNLV’s Tervell Beck to enter NCAA transfer portal

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) goes up for a shot under pressure from San Jose State Spartans center Oumar Barry (13) in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV sophomore forward Tervell Beck will enter the NCAA transfer portal, a source said Tuesday.

Beck was not listed in the portal as of Tuesday afternoon, but another source said it can take up to two days for someone to appear after entering his name.

The 6-foot-7-inch forward did not play the final 10 games this past season. He appeared in 18 games and averaged 4.1 points. It was quite a contrast from the year before when Beck averaged 7.3 points and started the final 13 games.

Other UNLV players in the transfer portal are freshman Louis Bangai, junior Mbacke Diong, senior Shakur Juiston and sophomores Joel Ntambwe and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. Ntambwe also will explore his professional options.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.