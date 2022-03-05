UNLV’s Williams embraces fun after monotonous rehab

Injuries threw off Donovan Willliams’ rhythm. Now the junior is embracing fun after the doldrums of rehab as he works his way back into the rotation.

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) dribbles up the court while Nevada Wolf Pack guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) runs to defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Less than 90 minutes before UNLV boarded a plane to New Mexico on Friday, the Rebels had to do some entertaining.

As soon as the buzzer signaled the end of practice, children poured onto the court to play with the UNLV basketball team. Watching his teammates interact with the kids brought back memories for junior Donovan Williams.

“This was my whole childhood,” Williams said. “I can relate to every kid in here…. Now, basketball is everything I do. One day you just look up, and all your dreams are right there.”

In partnership with the UNLV College of Education, UNLV hosted 57 fifth-graders from Paradise Elementary School at practice. Coach Kevin Kruger believes little moments like these allow his team to interact with the community while also providing a break from the rigidity of a college basketball schedule.

“It can get a little like ‘Groundhog Day,’” Kruger said.

Few players have dealt with as much monotony as Williams this season. A knee injury forced him to miss several games, right when the Rebels (18-12, 10-7 Mountain West) began to turn their season around. Fully healthy as the Mountain West Tournament approaches, the junior is still trying to find his groove.

In his past five games, Williams has only scored in double-figures once. Kruger says he’s seen flashes of the junior’s ability since returning, but is mostly happy to see Williams enjoying himself after pushing through the doldrums of rehab.

For his part, Williams believes he just has to figure out how to fit back into the team. While he admitted his scoring wasn’t there in UNLV’s 64-57 win against Wyoming, Wednesday – he had 5 points in 21 minutes – Williams was proud of his eight rebounds.

He also held up well defensively against Cowboys forward Graham Ike, despite the UNLV junior being listed three inches shorter and 62 pounds lighter.

“I don’t want to come in, force my way into the team offensively and mess the rhythm up,” he said.

Williams said the positive aura surrounding the team has made it easy to keep his head up as he gets back to his best. Bringing the kids in Friday was just the most recent example of how the Rebels continue to stay upbeat.

“To have this energy and this excitement in the gym before we leave for a game – it’s new, it’s different,” he said. “I think at this point of the season, it’s something that’s refreshing to have.”

UNLV will play New Mexico at The Pit in Albuquerque at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Rebels cruised to an 85-56 win Jan. 11 against the Lobos (12-18, 4-12) in the teams’ previous matchup.

