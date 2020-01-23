UNLV’s win streak snapped in Reno with loss to UNR
RENO — Jalen Harris scored 28 points to lead UNR to a 86-72 victory over UNLV on Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center.
The Rebels (11-10, 6-2 Mountain West) had won seven of eight games, including three straight. Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 26 points, and Amauri Hardy scored 23.
UNR (12-8, 5-3) led for all but 1:22.
