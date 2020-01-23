UNLV’s win streak snapped in Reno with loss to UNR

Jalen Harris scored 28 points to lead UNR to a 86-72 victory over UNLV on Wednesday night in Reno. Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 26 points, and Amauri Hardy scored 23.

UNLV Rebels' Bryce Hamilton (13) goes to the basket against UNR's Lindsey Drew (14) during the first half of a basketball game at Lawlor Events Center in Reno on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Courtesy UNLV Athletics)

UNLV Rebels' Nick Blair (20) moves the ball around a UNR defender during the first half of a basketball game at Lawlor Events Center in Reno on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Courtesy UNLV Athletics)

UNLV Rebels' Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket against UNR's Lindsey Drew (14) during the first half of a basketball game at Lawlor Events Center in Reno on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Courtesy UNLV Athletics)

UNR's Lindsey Drew holds his ground against UNLV guard Amauri Hardy on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, during the second half at Lawlor Events Center in Reno. (Mark Anderson / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — Jalen Harris scored 28 points to lead UNR to a 86-72 victory over UNLV on Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center.

The Rebels (11-10, 6-2 Mountain West) had won seven of eight games, including three straight. Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 26 points, and Amauri Hardy scored 23.

UNR (12-8, 5-3) led for all but 1:22.

