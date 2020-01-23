47°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV’s win streak snapped in Reno with loss to UNR

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2020 - 10:17 pm
 

RENO — Jalen Harris scored 28 points to lead UNR to a 86-72 victory over UNLV on Wednesday night at Lawlor Events Center.

The Rebels (11-10, 6-2 Mountain West) had won seven of eight games, including three straight. Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 26 points, and Amauri Hardy scored 23.

UNR (12-8, 5-3) led for all but 1:22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

