UNLV Basketball

UNR slips in AP Top 25 poll after loss to UNLV

The Associated Press
February 12, 2018 - 11:23 am
 

RENO, Nev. — UNR’s basketball team is hanging onto a spot in The Associated Press Top 25 poll despite last week’s loss to rival UNLV.

The Wolf Pack dropped from 23rd to 24th in the new AP rankings announced Monday.


They followed the home loss to UNLV Wednesday with an 83-58 victory over San Diego State in Reno Saturday night to improve to 21-5 on the season, 10-2 atop the Mountain West Conference.

UNR plays next at Boise State Wednesday and at Utah State on Saturday.

The Wolf Pack play their final two home games of the season next week against San Jose State and Colorado State, before finishing the regular season schedule on the road at UNLV on Feb. 28 and at San Diego St. on March 3.

