UPSET: Rebels beat No. 8 Creighton for highest-ranked win since 2020
The Rebels’ defense led the way as UNLV stunned No. 8 Creighton in the Jack Jones Classic at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
The UNLV men’s basketball team upset No. 8 Creighton 79-64 on Wednesday in the Jack Jones Classic at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.
The Rebels haven’t beaten a higher-ranked team since they knocked off No. 4 San Diego State 66-63 during the 2019-20 season.
Kalib Boone scored 25 points to lead the Rebels (4-4).
Creighton falls to 8-2.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
