UPSET: Rebels beat No. 8 Creighton for highest-ranked win since 2020

The Rebels’ defense led the way as UNLV stunned No. 8 Creighton in the Jack Jones Classic at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

The UNLV Rebels celebrate their win over the Creighton Bluejays 79-64 ending the second half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) battles in the lane with Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Creighton Bluejays forward Mason Miller (13) looks to shoot over UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone (20) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels guard Brooklyn Hicks (13) posts up for a shot over Creighton Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth (1) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels forward Kalib Boone (10) looks to shoot over Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Creighton Bluejays forward Mason Miller (13) is unable to stop a shot by UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) during the first half of their Jack Jones Classic basketball game at the Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV men’s basketball team upset No. 8 Creighton 79-64 on Wednesday in the Jack Jones Classic at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

The Rebels haven’t beaten a higher-ranked team since they knocked off No. 4 San Diego State 66-63 during the 2019-20 season.

Kalib Boone scored 25 points to lead the Rebels (4-4).

Creighton falls to 8-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

