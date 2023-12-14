51°F
UNLV Basketball

UPSET: Rebels beat No. 8 Creighton for highest-ranked win since 2020

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 7:50 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2023 - 8:09 pm
The UNLV men’s basketball team upset No. 8 Creighton 79-64 on Wednesday in the Jack Jones Classic at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

The Rebels haven’t beaten a higher-ranked team since they knocked off No. 4 San Diego State 66-63 during the 2019-20 season.

Kalib Boone scored 25 points to lead the Rebels (4-4).

Creighton falls to 8-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

