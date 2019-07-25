97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

USA Basketball announces roster moves ahead of Las Vegas camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 12:44 pm
 

USA Basketball made a flurry of roster moves Thursday after several star NBA players withdrew from the program’s upcoming training camp in Las Vegas.

Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Eric Gordon, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Portland Trail Blazers guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap all pulled out of camp, which will feature 20 players competing for 12 roster spots ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China.

They were replaced, in part, by Boston Celtics players Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, Nuggets center Mason Plumlee, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young.

The Athletic, however, reported Harrell is unlikely to attend. ESPN also reported that New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick has been invited but has not decided whether he will accept.

The team still has three open roster spots if Harrell decided to attend the camp, which will take place Aug. 5-9 and conclude with an exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 9.

The national team, which is led by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, will then announce its 12-player World Cup roster on Aug. 17.

The program also announced the roster for its 13-player Select Team that will train daily with the national team from Aug. 5-8 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center. The practices are not open to the public.

The team will feature Brooklyn Nets players Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris, Sacramento Kings players De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III, Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, Atlanta Hawks players John Collins and Trae Young, Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, Knights center Mitchell Robinson, Clippers guard Landry Shamet and Spurs guard Derrick White.

The select team will be led by former Knicks and Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels guard Trey Woodbury (22) takes a 3-point shot during the first half of a game betwe ...
Ex-UNLV players choose new schools
By / RJ

Former UNLV and Clark High School guard Trey Woodbury (Utah Valley), Tervell Beck (Cleveland State) and Ben Coupet Jr. (Arkansas-Little Rock) have transferred.

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is helped by m ...
Athletic trainers: Coaches still influence health decisions
By Eddie Pells The Associated Press

Nearly half in a recent survey said their schools were not following NCAA-directed guidance that calls for medical staff to make decisions independent of coaches and administrators.