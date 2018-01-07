Utah State shoots past UNLV, 85-78

Sam Merrill mad a 3-pointer with 1:42 to give Utah State the lead for good, and the Aggies beat UNLV 85-78 on Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center.

Utah State Aggies guards Diogo Brito (24) and Koby McEwen (1) defend as UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) looks to pass during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) heads for the basket against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies guards Diogo Brito (24) and Koby McEwen (1) defend as UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) goes up for a shot during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) goes up to dunk against Utah State Aggies guard Sam Merrill (3) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies guards Diogo Brito (24) and Koby McEwen (1) defend as UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) looks to pass during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) goes to the basket against Utah State Aggies forward Quinn Taylor (10) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) looks to pass as Utah State Aggies guards Sam Merrill (3) and Diogo Brito (24) defend during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies players celebrate as their team takes on the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) goes to the basket against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes for a loose ball against Utah State Aggies forward Dwayne Brown Jr. (25) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) drives to the basket against Utah State Aggies forward Dwayne Brown Jr. (25) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies forward Quinn Taylor (10) goes in to score against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) goes to the basket against Utah State Aggies guard DeAngelo Isby (0) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Utah State defeated UNLV 85-78. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies guard Koby McEwen (1) attempts to block a shot from UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Utah State defeated UNLV 85-78. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies during the second half of a basketball game against the Utah State Aggies at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Utah State defeated UNLV 85-78. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) moves the ball around Utah State Aggies guard Koby McEwen (1) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) passes the ball around Utah State Aggies guard Koby McEwen (1) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Utah State defeated UNLV 85-78. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer as their team plays the Utah State Aggies during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) dunks against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives past Utah State Aggies forward Daron Henson (23) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies head coach Tim Duryea shouts to his team as they play the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) shoots over Utah State Aggies forward Dwayne Brown Jr. (25) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies players celebrate as their team takes on the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) gets a rebound over the Utah State Aggies during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Brandon McCoy (44) goes up to the basket against the Utah State Aggies during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies guard DeAngelo Isby (0) goes up for a dunk against the Utah State Aggies during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Utah State defeated UNLV 85-78. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels players react as their team trails Utah State towards the end of the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Utah State defeated UNLV 85-78. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Utah State Aggies forward Dwayne Brown Jr. (25) passes the ball to Utah State Aggies guard Sam Merrill (3) as UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) looks on during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) gets tripped up by Utah State Aggies forwards Dwayne Brown Jr. (25) and Quinn Taylor (10) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV found itself down 10 points at halftime before fighting back with an energetic Thomas & Mack crowd behind them.

The Rebels nearly pulled off the comeback victory, but it went down as a loss and a bad one at that, falling 85-78 to Utah State.

It was Utah State’s first road victory of the basketball season, and it was the first time since 1996 the Aggies have beaten UNLV at home.

“Not winning at home is a painful thing for a coach, the staff, hopefully the players as well,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said.

UNLV (12-4, 1-2 Mountain West) has not played well to open conference play, and is one Mbacke Diong free throw from losing to San Jose State. The Rebels next play at Air Force on Wednesday.

“It’s hard losing, but it’s a learning experience,” UNLV forward Brandon McCoy said. “I feel like the atmosphere in the locker room is still going to be the same. We’ve got a tough road game ahead of us. I feel like we’ve still got a chance to do some big things this year. We just hit a couple of speed bumps.”

Utah State (10-7, 3-1) took the lead for good on Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer with 1:42 left, giving the Aggies a 79-78 lead. Teammate Koby McEwen followed with another 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining for a four-point edge.

McCoy led the Rebels with 23 points (on 9-of-11 shooting) and nine rebounds, Jordan Johnson had 16 points and seven assists, Kris Clyburn scored 11 points, and Amauri Hardy finished with 10 points.

McEwen led Utah State with 21 points, and Merrill totaled 20 points and eight rebounds.

“Utah State did a really good job,” Menzies said. “They played really good basketball. I don’t want to take anything away from their effort tonight.

“They earned the win. They deserved the win. Let’s call it what it is. We hate to lose, but they came in and beat us. We didn’t just come in and lose. They came in and beat us, and we’ve got to figure out how to beat them.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.