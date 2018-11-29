Valparaiso uses big run to down UNLV 72-64

Valparaiso used a 21-2 run that began late in the first half to establish control and defeat UNLV 72-64 on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels committed 25 turnovers.

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) takes a shot against pressure from Valparaiso Crusaders guard Markus Golder (5) during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) and forward Cheickna Dembele (15) fight for the ball against Valparaiso Crusaders guard Markus Golder (5) during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) goes up for a shot during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes up for a basket against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) takes a shot against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) takes a shot against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) dunks the ball for a score against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a play against Valparaiso Crusaders in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Valparaiso Crusaders center Derrik Smits (21) turns for an offensive foul against UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Mbacke Diong was glued to the bench with three fouls, UNLV was turning over the ball seemingly every other possession, and Valparaiso was running the Rebels off their own Thomas & Mack Center floor.

This was not the way the Rebels wanted to head into the meat of their nonconference schedule, getting beaten 72-64 by Valparaiso in a Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge game on Wednesday night.

Valpo (4-3) took control with a 21-2 run that began late in the first half. By the time the Crusaders were done, they had taken 46-37 lead. UNLV might have still be in striking distance down nine points, but the Rebels never got closer than two possessions after that.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Rebels (4-2). They next welcome Cincinnati to the Thomas & Mack on Saturday, a Bearcats team that advanced to the second round of last season’s NCAA Tournament before giving away a 22-point lead and losing to UNR.

From there, UNLV plays at Illinois, against Brigham Young in T-Mobile Arena and then in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. If the Rebels don’t come up with answers soon, this could be a long December for them.

UNLV, however, looked in control early, going on an 11-point run in the first half to go in front 31-20. The Rebels made 15 of their first 21 shots, getting to the rim almost at will.

But they were sloppy throughout, and it was a major part of their undoing. The Rebels committed 25 turnovers, repeatedly making errant passes that were easily deflected or intercepted.

Shakur Juiston scored 14 points and had 19 rebounds for UNLV, Kris Clyburn scored 12 points, and Noah Robotham totaled 10 points.

Derrik Smits, son of former Indiana Pacer Rik Smits, finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check later for updates.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/ Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.