Wait ends for Noah Robotham as UNLV opens basketball practice

UNLV’s Noah Robotham, a Bishop Gorman graduate who sat out last season after transferring from Akron, practiced Friday knowing he would play in games. He is expected to start at point guard for the Rebels.

This is why Noah Robotham came back to Las Vegas, to have the basketball in his hands for his hometown school.

After sitting out a season because of NCAA transfer rules, Robotham was on the Mendenhall Center courts Friday practicing for games in which he would finally play.

Ball in hands, wearing a UNLV practice jersey, directing his teammates.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment, and it’s finally here,” Robotham said. “It’s my last go-round, so obviously it’s a little bit more special. Obviously, being home, a lot more special.”

Robotham is the probable starting point guard when the Rebels open their season Nov. 10 against Loyola Marymount at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels return seven letterwinners off a team that went 20-13.

Robotham was the scout team point guard that season, and the 6-foot 1-inch senior who attended Bishop Gorman High School has plenty of experience at this level. He started 85 games in his three years at Akron, averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 assists in his final season. In 2016-17, he helped the Zips finish 27-9 with an National Invitation Tournament appearance.

Rebels coach Marvin Menzies wasn’t ready to announce his starting point guard on the first day of practice but acknowledged what Robotham brings to the position.

“I know that he’ll play a bunch of minutes,” Menzies said. “I know Amauri (Hardy) will play a bunch of minutes. You’ve got to let guys earn it on the floor in practice, and right now his experience is obviously going to have him in the mix.”

Robotham practiced only at the beginning Friday because of a minor knee injury that will keep him at less than full speed for another four or five days. Freshman forward Joel Ntambwe is out for a week to 10 days with an ankle injury, and sophomore forward Djordjije Sljivancanin is going through the concussion protocol.

Having been at UNLV a year, Robotham has plenty of experience with most of his teammates, so the missed practice time now shouldn’t be much of a factor.

“He’s just a smart, all-around point guard,” senior forward Shakur Juiston said. “He can dribble, he can shoot, he can pass. He gets everyone involved. He’s not selfish. When he needs to make a big shot, I can count on him.”

Robotham will try to replace Jordan Johnson, who last season averaged 13.6 points and 6.0 assists. He served as Johnson’s counterpart in practices, and used the time to not only prepare his teammates for games but to get himself ready for this season.

“You’re not playing, so you kind of look at the game differently,” Robotham said. “I think the biggest advantage I got, I was on the scout team, so I had to emulate other guards in this conference. Not only was I learning our offense, but I was learning the opposing team’s offense.”

For Robotham, he wanted to finish his college career at UNLV, even if it meant paying his way as a walk-on.

“He’s got a comfort level with the coaching staff and the system,” Menzies said.

