Who are the greatest UNLV women’s basketball players of all time?

UNLV women’s basketball has produced some great players, but who belongs on the list of the top five Lady Rebels of all time?

Kelli Thompson, (45) of the UNLV Lady Rebels scores two of her team high 25 points while being guarded by Arizona's Kama Griffitts, left, and Erica Barnes at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, 2012. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Creighton Bluejays forward Emma Ronsiek during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA tournament at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Los Angels, Calif.. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLVs Pauline Jordan, right, and Long Beach States Kari Parriot fight for the ball during championship game of Big West Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 11, 1990 in Long Beach, Calif. UNLV won, 67-64. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)

UNLV senior forward Linda Frohlich (13) shoots through traffic as she goes over the heads of San Diego State junior forward Ashonda Williams (10) and senior forward Atim Otii (cq) (55) in first half action Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Review-Journal photo by Amy Beth Bennett 01/12/02

The UNLV women’s basketball team has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, but the program has a long history of success.

Here is the Review-Journal’s list of the five best players in the Lady Rebels’ history:

5. Kelli Thompson (2009-13)

The most prolific sharpshooter in UNLV women’s basketball has ever seen, Thompson scored 1,840 points to slot in as the fourth-highest scorer in program history. Her 238 made 3-pointers remains a program record, and Thompson also made the most starts of any player in UNLV history with 123.

4. Desi-Rae Young (2000-24)

Young, a former Desert Oasis standout, ranks second all-time at UNLV in points (2,017) and field-goal percentage (56.2) and fourth in rebounds (1,081). She was a two-time Mountain West player of the year and four-time all-conference selection.

The Lady Rebels made the NCAA Tournament in her final three seasons, claiming three straight Mountain West regular-season and tournament titles.

3. Misty Thomas (1982-86)

One of the first major stars in program history and the first player to have her number retired (at the end of her final season in 1986), Thomas scored 1,892 points (now third all-time) as she helped establish UNLV as one of the dominant women’s basketball programs on the West Coast in the 1980s under Jim Bolla and Sheila Strike.

Her 658 assists remain a UNLV record. Thomas also registered 14 assists in a single game, another UNLV standard, which she did twice.

2. Pauline Jordan (1987-90)

The centerpiece of a UNLV team that was ranked as high as No. 2 in The Associated Press Top 25, Jordan is the greatest shot blocker in program history with 286, 121 more than second-place Angela Christian.

Jordan scored 1,688 points — now sixth all-time at UNLV — despite playing only three seasons, and is one of only three players to register at least 1,000 rebounds. Her number was retired in 1995.

Jordan also has perhaps the greatest single-game performance in UNLV history, registering a triple-double in the first half against Colorado in the second round of the 1989 NCAA Tournament. She finished the game with 22 points, 17 rebounds and 11 blocks, and it remains one of only two triple-doubles in program history.

1. Linda Frohlich (1998-2002)

UNLV’s all-time leading scorer amassed 2,355 points during her tenure.

Frohlich also holds the program record for most field goals made (886) and is second in career rebounds with 1,124. She was named conference player of the year three times, and her No. 13 was retired by UNLV in 2003.

Honorable mentions: Sequoia Holmes (2004-08), Teresa Jackson (1989-93)

