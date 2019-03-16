UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies speaks after his team's loss to San Diego State in the Mountain West men's basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Menzies was fired on Friday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

These coaches could be considered for the UNLV men’s basketball job:

Nathan Davis, Bucknell — Made the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons. Won Patriot League Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

Fred Hoiberg — Went 115-56 in five seasons at Iowa State before taking over the Chicago Bulls, who fired him in December. Is the leading candidate at Nebraska.

Frank Martin — The South Carolina coach long has been enamored with UNLV and Las Vegas. He participates in Coaches vs. Cancer events in Las Vegas every year.

Thad Matta — Took Ohio State to two Final Fours and five Big Ten Conference championships in 13 years.

Tim Miles — Job is on the line at Nebraska. Coached in the Mountain West at Colorado State, leading the Rams to the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Wes Miller, UNC Greensboro — Led Greensboro last season to its first NCAA Tournament since 2001, and at 28-6 this season is a bubble team.

Mike Rhoades, Virginia Commonwealth — Named Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year and is 25-7.

Shaka Smart — Questions about his job status at Texas have been raised, but a story in the Austin American-Statesman said he will return for a fifth season. If he doesn’t, Smart is owed a $12.9 million buyout. He took Virginia Commonwealth to five NCAA Tournaments, including the 2011 Final Four.

Craig Smith, Utah State — Mountain West Coach of the Year after taking a team picked ninth to a share of the regular-season conference championship.

Mike Young, Wofford — Three-time Southern Conference Coach of the Year who is taking the program to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time since 2010.

