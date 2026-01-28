Why is the UNLV basketball team so inconsistent this season?

UNLV dropped its second straight home basketball game Tuesday in a performance that forced first-year coach Josh Pastner to take a less energetic tone than usual.

As Pastner processed the 89-61 loss to New Mexico at the Thomas & Mack Center, he acknowledged that his calls for better fan turnout don’t matter much until the team improves.

“Bottom line, we got our butts kicked … just unacceptable,” Pastner said. “I’ve been imploring for people to come. It’s also my responsibility and our team’s responsibility to earn the fans’ trust back. And you’ve got to win home games.”

Although Tuesday wasn’t the first disastrous defeat in Pastner’s first 20 games, there also have been corresponding highs to indicate the team’s potential. The Rebels (10-10, 5-4 Mountain West) are a week removed from one of those performances, an upset win at Utah State as 16-point underdogs.

When asked for an explanation of the team’s roller coaster of results, junior guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn was blunt.

“We’re not consistent,” he said. “That’s pretty much all it is.”

But why is UNLV so hot and cold? Here are three reasons:

1. From the top down

Like a football team relies on its coach and quarterback, Pastner emphasized that the responsibility for his team’s success lies with himself and Gibbs-Lawhorn.

“It starts with me,” Pastner said. “I’m the head coach. Can’t hide and run from it. We’ve got to be better.”

Similarly, he demanded more from Gibbs-Lawhorn, who has played out of position for the Rebels with UC Irvine transfer Myles Che out.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 17.1 points per game this season, but was held to eight against the Lobos after back-to-back performances with 20-plus points.

“This is a guard’s game, and we rely heavily on (Gibbs-Lawhorn) — just the facts are the facts,” Pastner said. “We need him to be at a high level. And the last two games, he hasn’t been at a high level.”

2. Inexperience and unavailability

It’s one thing to have young players who need development, and another thing entirely for that process to be interrupted by injury and illness. The Rebels are dealing with both.

There are technically three freshmen on UNLV’s roster. One of them is freshman forward Tyrin Jones, who has quickly become a fan favorite for the energy as a paint defender and interior offense generator.

Jones suffered a shoulder injury in offseason practices that he apparently reinjured on the first play of Tuesday’s loss. Jones played the first two minutes before Pastner said the Las Vegas native told him he couldn’t continue.

“We ran a play to get him at the post,” Pastner said. “Whatever happened, I don’t know, he heard a pop on the same shoulder that he had separated. Obviously him being out hurts us, because he’s a key guy.”

Freshman guard Issac Williamson and freshman forward Naas Cunningham, making his first appearance since Jan. 9, led the Rebels with nine points each against New Mexico (17-4, 8-2).

When asked about Cunningham’s lack of playing time, Pastner said his chance to earn a spot in the rotation was derailed because of a bout with the flu.

Cunningham was injured in his final year of high school and did not play his freshman year at Alabama. There are similar cases on the roster, including sophomore forward Emmanuel Stephen, who appeared in eight games for Arizona last season. Tuesday was Stephen’s second game for the Rebels with fewer than four fouls.

3. Offensive identity

As summer workouts wrapped up in July, Pastner said his team hadn’t practiced any offensive schemes. Instead, he prioritized making sure the defense displayed his “grit and toughness” motto.

Now, UNLV’s defense is ranked last in the Mountain West (77.3 points allowed per game), while its offense is sixth (78 points per game).

After the Rebels shot 22 percent on 3-pointers, 37 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers against New Mexico, Pastner described the performance as selfish when asked about the lack of an offensive identity.

“The spacing gets congested,” he said. “We’ve got to get more out of our fives (centers), even around the paint there. … We’ve got to play with great pace, and the ball’s got to move.”

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Callie__Fin on X.