Wisconsin prep guard Isaac Lindsey commits to UNLV

Isaac Lindsey, a guard from Mineral Point (Wisconsin) High School, committed to play basketball for UNLV. He is the second member of the Rebels’ 2020 class.

When T.J. Otzelberger was South Dakota State’s basketball coach, he recruited Isaac Lindsey.

Otzelberger kept recruiting Lindsey even after arriving at UNLV in March, and the effort paid off Wednesday in a commitment to the Rebels.

“This is a special day for me as I finally get to commit to play for the coach who has believed in me from the beginning,” Lindsey tweeted. “I am happy and extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic career at UNLV and playing basketball for Coach Otzelberger and the Runnin’ Rebels!”

Lindsey, a 6-foot-3-inch guard from Mineral Point (Wisconsin) High School, is the second member of the Rebels’ 2020 recruiting class. Former Durango 6-6 swingman Nick Blake committed on June 14.

Lindsey has not been ranked as a recruit, according to 247Sports. He reportedly received scholarship offers from DePaul and Wisconsin-Green Bay in addition to UNLV and South Dakota State.

