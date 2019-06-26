96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

Wisconsin prep guard Isaac Lindsey commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2019 - 4:54 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2019 - 5:02 pm

When T.J. Otzelberger was South Dakota State’s basketball coach, he recruited Isaac Lindsey.

Otzelberger kept recruiting Lindsey even after arriving at UNLV in March, and the effort paid off Wednesday in a commitment to the Rebels.

“This is a special day for me as I finally get to commit to play for the coach who has believed in me from the beginning,” Lindsey tweeted. “I am happy and extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic career at UNLV and playing basketball for Coach Otzelberger and the Runnin’ Rebels!”

Lindsey, a 6-foot-3-inch guard from Mineral Point (Wisconsin) High School, is the second member of the Rebels’ 2020 recruiting class. Former Durango 6-6 swingman Nick Blake committed on June 14.

Lindsey has not been ranked as a recruit, according to 247Sports. He reportedly received scholarship offers from DePaul and Wisconsin-Green Bay in addition to UNLV and South Dakota State.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is helped by m ...
Athletic trainers: Coaches still influence health decisions
By Eddie Pells The Associated Press

Nearly half in a recent survey said their schools were not following NCAA-directed guidance that calls for medical staff to make decisions independent of coaches and administrators.