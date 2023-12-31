UNLV blows past NAIA opponent Carroll College
UNLV held a 22-point halftime lead and never looked back as it rolled past Carroll College on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The UNLV men’s basketball team defeated NAIA opponent Carroll College 87-51 Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Fifth-year guard Justin Webster led UNLV (6-5) with 16 points and was one of 12 Rebels who scored.
Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone added 15 points, and sixth-year guard Luis Rodriguez and junior guard Jackie Johnson each scored 12.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.