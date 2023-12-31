57°F
UNLV

UNLV blows past NAIA opponent Carroll College

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2023 - 1:49 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Hofstra Pride at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team defeated NAIA opponent Carroll College 87-51 Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fifth-year guard Justin Webster led UNLV (6-5) with 16 points and was one of 12 Rebels who scored.

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone added 15 points, and sixth-year guard Luis Rodriguez and junior guard Jackie Johnson each scored 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

