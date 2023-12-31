UNLV blows past NAIA opponent Carroll College

UNLV held a 22-point halftime lead and never looked back as it rolled past Carroll College on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Hofstra Pride at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team defeated NAIA opponent Carroll College 87-51 Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fifth-year guard Justin Webster led UNLV (6-5) with 16 points and was one of 12 Rebels who scored.

Fifth-year forward Kalib Boone added 15 points, and sixth-year guard Luis Rodriguez and junior guard Jackie Johnson each scored 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

