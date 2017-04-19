UNLV coaches excited about working with new athletic director

UNLV's President Len Jessup, from left, and Desiree Reed-Francois at the Thomas & Mack Center during a press conference where Reed-Francois was announced as the university's new athletic director on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Former Nevada governor Bob Miller, left, meets with UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, right, at the Redd Building in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV's new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois at the Thomas & Mack Center before a press conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

UNLV's new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois speaks at the Thomas & Mack Center during a press conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

UNLV's new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois speaks to a large crowd at the Thomas & Mack Center during a press conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

UNLV's new athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois speaks at the Thomas & Mack Center during a press conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

UNLV's President Len Jessup, from left, and Desiree Reed-Francois shakes hands at the Thomas & Mack Center during a press conference where Reed-Francois was announced as the university's new athletic director on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Christian K. Lee Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

UNLV track and field coach Yvonne Wade had a special say on who would be selected as the next leader of Rebels athletics.

Wade was one of 13 voting members on the search committee that selected Desiree Reed-Francois as the new UNLV athletic director.

“All the coaches kept asking me how it was going, and that I better not screw this up,” a laughing Wade said Tuesday after Reed-Francois was introduced during a news conference.

The longtime track coach is confident the search committee made the right decision.

“Everything (UNLV president) Len Jessup said was true,” Wade said. “She was amazing during the interview. She impressed everyone, and we’re all very excited to work with Desiree.”

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez was grabbed by Reed-Francois’ overall resume, but was particularly excited about her experience overseeing the football programs at Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.

“That makes me feel great,” Sanchez said. “She’s been extremely successful at a high level in football. I’m excited about the brief conversations we’ve had, and obviously her reputation speaks for itself, and everybody I’ve talked to has nothing but good things to say.

“She’s been around so many established programs, I think she’s going to really add to UNLV and our culture and do a fantastic job of helping us move forward.”

UNLV men’s basketball coach Marvin Menzies was pleased with how the search committee handled the hiring process that led to the former Virginia Tech No. 2 in command landing in Las Vegas.

“The process served us well,” Menzies said. “We are all confident and optimistic about Desiree’s opportunity to sit here and lead us. She will get a lot of support here from the staff and administration.

“I spoke to a few people who have worked with her and know her, and got some pretty positive feedback. The pool process went well, and we’re all excited about the choice.”

