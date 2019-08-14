UNLV creates loyalty program for season-ticket holders

UNLV has created the Rebel Rewards Program for season-ticker holders. Rewards are based on how many times tickets are scanned at each sport’s events.

Rewards are based on how many times tickets are scanned at each sport’s events. Those who attend at least 60 percent of men’s basketball home games, for example, receive a photo signed by coach T.J. Otzelberger.

“One of our goals with this program is to reward our fans for making sure that even if they can’t attend a game because of a scheduling conflict, that they give their tickets to a family member or friend who can attend and cheer on the Rebels,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement.

Here is a breakdown of the rewards system. Baseball and softball rewards will be announced later.

Football

80 percent — Personalized card from a member of the team or coaching staff.

100 percent — Fertitta Football Complex tour.

Men’s basketball

60 percent — Photo signed by Otzelberger.

80 percent — Facility tour given by staff and athletes.

100 percent — Postseason shootaround and mini clinic at Mendenhall Center with athletes and coaches.

Women’s basketball

60 percent — Photo signed by coach Kathy Olivier.

80 percent — Facility tour given by staff and athletes.

100 percent — Postseason shootaround and mini clinic in Cox Pavilion.

Volleyball

60 percent — Personalized card from the team.

80 percent — Join the team for a meal.

100 percent — Join the team for a postseason practice.

Men’s soccer

60 percent — Signed soccer ball.

80 percent — Watch the team at an open practice.

100 percent — Chalk talk with the coaches.

Women’s soccer

60 percent — Signed soccer ball.

80 percent — Watch the team at an open practice.

100 percent — Chalk talk with the coaches.

