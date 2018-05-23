UNLV excels in latest NCAA APR scores

Seven UNLV sports broke or tied their previous Academic Progress Rate highs, according to data released by the NCAA on Wednesday.

The sports that broke their previous highs included baseball (990), softball (988) and men’s basketball (980). A perfect score is 1,000, and the APR number is a four-year average.

UNLV tied its highs in women’s golf (1,000), volleyball (1,000), women’s swimming and diving (997) and men’s soccer (970).

All 17 sports exceeded the NCAA’s minimum score of 930 for the 10th consecutive year. A team score less than that figure would have resulted in NCAA penalties.

“The NCAA’s APR scores are a key indicator of the progress we are making in the classroom and living up to the first pillar of our mission statement — to graduate leaders,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “This year’s numbers show excellence in many of our programs, which is a testament to the commitment of those student-athletes and their coaches and support staff. We look forward to reporting even better overall scores a year from now.”

