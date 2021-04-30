UNLV extends athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois’ contract

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois’ new deal takes her through June 30, 2026. She has been in charge of Rebels athletics since April 2017.

UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, concerning the departure of UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV extended athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois’ contract by four years, taking her through June 30, 2026.

Her new base salary is $420,000, up from $350,000.

“I am very appreciative of President (Keith) Whitfield’s faith and support in me and in the direction of our department,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “I would also like to thank our coaches and staff. Without their hard work, talent and expertise, our success wouldn’t be possible. It has been a fast four years and while there is more work ahead of us, we are very optimistic for the future. We want the transformation of UNLV athletics to be sustaining and long-term and we are headed in that direction.”

