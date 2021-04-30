80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
UNLV

UNLV extends athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois’ contract

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2021 - 8:46 am
 
UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las ...
UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, concerning the departure of UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

UNLV extended athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois’ contract by four years, taking her through June 30, 2026.

Her new base salary is $420,000, up from $350,000.

“I am very appreciative of President (Keith) Whitfield’s faith and support in me and in the direction of our department,” Reed-Francois said in a statement. “I would also like to thank our coaches and staff. Without their hard work, talent and expertise, our success wouldn’t be possible. It has been a fast four years and while there is more work ahead of us, we are very optimistic for the future. We want the transformation of UNLV athletics to be sustaining and long-term and we are headed in that direction.”

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
Column: Raiders can’t afford to lose Aaron Rodgers to Broncos
3
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers reportedly interested in Raiders
4
Former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez lands in Big 12
Former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez lands in Big 12
5
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST