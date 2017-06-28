ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
UNLV

UNLV fans react to the new spirit logo

By Kira Terry Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2017 - 3:18 pm
 

UNLV unveiled its new spirit logo Wednesday.

The Rebels stuck to the scarlet, black and white, but the logo now has a more modern look, and UNLV’s mascot Hey Reb! is now simply a silhouette.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share their thoughts, and well…it wasn’t received well.

Here’s a look at at how fans are reacting:

 

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
UNLV Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like