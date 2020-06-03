UNLV finalizing date for athletes to return for workouts

The school is finalizing a comprehensive plan that it hopes to unveil in the coming weeks that would allow its athletes to return for voluntary workouts.

UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger talks to his team during a time out in the second half of the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Mountain West Conference on Monday lifted its indefinite suspension of in-person team activities, but UNLV is still working on its plan to return student-athletes to campus for voluntary workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA last week released a detailed plan providing recommendations for schools as they look to bring athletes back to campus, and UNLV’s plan will follow those guidelines.

