102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV

UNLV finalizing date for athletes to return for workouts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2020 - 5:07 pm
 

The Mountain West Conference on Monday lifted its indefinite suspension of in-person team activities, but UNLV is still working on its plan to return student-athletes to campus for voluntary workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA last week released a detailed plan providing recommendations for schools as they look to bring athletes back to campus, and UNLV’s plan will follow those guidelines.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest
Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest
2
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
3
Night of protests ends in violence in Las Vegas
Night of protests ends in violence in Las Vegas
4
Tight schedule for Allegiant Stadium work has Raiders owner sweating
Tight schedule for Allegiant Stadium work has Raiders owner sweating
5
Some casinos to reopen with plexiglass separators, digital restaurant menus
Some casinos to reopen with plexiglass separators, digital restaurant menus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST