UNLV football beats UNR, awaits word from computers

UNLV's Alani Makihele helps Jai'Den Thomas celebrate his touchdown against Nevada in the first half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the Nevada campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV's Jai'Den Thomas celebrates a touchdown against Nevada in the first half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the Nevada campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV's Anthony Colandrea runs for a touchdown against Nevada during the first half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV's Jai'Den Thomas fends off Nevada's Cooper Wilson in the first half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the Nevada campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea takes a hit as run with the ball against Nevada during the first half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV's head football coach Dan Mullen takes the field against Nevada at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

UNLV's Jaheem Joseph sacks Nevada quarterback Carter Jones during the first half of Saturday's game at Mackay Stadium on the UNR campus on Nov. 29, 2025.

RENO – So now it’s up to the computers.

UNLV’s football team routed rival UNR 42-17 on Saturday night at Mackay Stadium and, with the victory moved into a four-way tie atop the Mountain West.

It means four computer metrics will now decide which two teams among UNLV, Boise State, New Mexico and San Diego State will play in the conference title game on Friday.

The host team will also be known when the matchup is announced between 7 and 8 a.m Sunday.

All four teams are 6-2 in conference.

The Rebels (10-2) beat UNR for a fourth straight season and assured the Fremont Cannon will remain red for yet another year.

The 10 wins is just the fourth time in school history UNLV has recorded double-digit victories in a season and first time in consecutive years.

And now, the Rebels wait for their fate to be determined.

Lots of jumping

“Listen, we’re 10-2,” UNLV coach Dan Mullen said. “If the only 10-win team in the conference doesn’t get to play for the conference title, then … I don’t know. I would look at that like jumping offsides. There would be a problem in the conference.”

Jumping offsides was the only problem UNLV had Saturday.

The Rebels did so – no, this is not a misprint – eight times. Which you would gather is nearly impossible.

But that was one of the few flaws in a game UNLV led 28-3 at halftime and controlled from the outset.

It was a balanced attack for the Rebels, who threw for 270 yards and rushed for 226.

Leading the way was junior running back Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas, who for the second time in his career scored four touchdowns in one game.

He has nursed a sore hamstring for some time but Thomas more than looked the part Saturday, rushing 11 times for 103 yards while catching three passes for 24 more.

“It feels great to come in here and win the rivalry game again,” Thomas said. “Just making sure I kept warm because it was cold, but the training room has done a great job on (the hamstring). Just make sure I’m doing my rehab and exercises.

“It is kind of (weird) to be (waiting on computers), but that’s the world so we just have to wait and see what happens. Can’t complain.”

And what about those four touchdowns?

“It’s just an honor,” Thomas said. “Just being able to showcase my talents and play with these guys. Having these coaches believe in me is just awesome.”

Anthony Colandrea completed 15 of 22 passes while also throwing for a score and running for another.

UNLV might have surrendered 341 yards but many of those came off those eight offsides calls that allowed UNR (3-9, 2-6) shorter third downs and to continue drives.

“A great performance by our guys, who really came out and played very capable,” Mullen said. “I think we did that in every facet but one. A couple of personal fouls and the offsides were embarrassing. Those are things we can control. That’s coaching. That’s discipline within the team. That’s not acceptable.

“But I don’t want to take away from all the other things we did. Offensively, defensively, we played fantastic. Overall, it’s huge to get a rivalry win. I know how big this game is. It’s great to keep the cannon red. Great for the city of Vegas to get this win and for UNLV to get this win and for our alumni and the pride.

“This is our state for another year.”

Dominating fashion

Jake Pope is the junior safety who will also with teammates await word early Sunday on what those four computers say when it comes to which two teams will be selected.

“To get a 10th win and the rivalry game means everything,” Pope said. “I think we’re the best team in the conference. I think we should be in the (conference championship) no matter what. I know all the guys think it too. Ten wins is great and obvious why we should be in.”

They had finished not minutes before hooting and hollering in a locker room that included a red cannon. The rivalry game had been taken care of in dominating fashion.

But things aren’t so cut and dry when it comes to computers.

No one really knows yet how that will fall.

