10 takeaways from UNLV’s spring football season

UNLV football players react during a UNLV spring football exhibition at the Peter Johann Memorial Field on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

UNLV's Armani Rogers (1) runs the ball during a UNLV spring football exhibition at the Peter Johann Memorial Field on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

UNLV's Charles Williams (8) is tackled by Daniel Godfrey (39) during a UNLV spring football exhibition at the Peter Johann Memorial Field on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

UNLV's Elijah Trosclair (82) catches a pass against Tim Hough (13) during a UNLV spring football exhibition at the Peter Johann Memorial Field on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

The spring season came and went for the UNLV football team, and it answered many questions for what to expect for Tony Sanchez’s third season at the helm.

Here are 10 takeaways from the 15 spring workouts in March:

1. Armani Rogers, the clear No. 1

Sanchez won’t release his fall camp depth chart until after UNLV returns from spring break later this month, but the mystery is over at quarterback, if there ever was one.

Armani Rogers is clearly the top choice to be the starting quarterback in 2017 after receiving the first-team snaps throughout the month. His dazzling performance during the Spring Showcase last week probably won him the job over Johnny Stanton and Kurt Palandech.

Rogers could struggle early with learning to read defenses and calling complex plays, but the redshirt freshman’s potential outweighs the experience of seniors Stanton and Palandech.

The 6-foot-5-inch Rogers called the wrong plays on the first few drives of the exhibition. Once he settled in, Rogers’ ability to break off long runs with his legs frustrated the defense, and opened up the passing game in the second half.

“That’s where you get your confidence,” Sanchez said about Rogers making plays on the ground. “Sometimes a quarterback, if he’s a dual-threat guy, his ability to make some big plays gets him jazzed up a little bit, and it helps him in the throwing game.”

Expect Rogers to run often in the opening weeks behind an improved offensive line. Eventually, Rogers will figure out the passing game with a deep receiving corps, and show off his strong arm.

2. UNLV loaded with receivers … if healthy

Speaking of the wide receivers. UNLV could arguably have the best receiving crew in the Mountain West Conference.

UNLV’s big guns, Devonte Boyd and Kendal Keys, aren’t fully healthy yet, but are expected to be 100 percent for the start of fall camp.

Brandon Presley, who broke his foot during the season-opener in 2016, is back to making explosive plays at slot receiver, and has been the perfect security blanket for the three quarterbacks.

The trio of Keys, Boyd and Presley will give defenses plenty of fits, and that doesn’t even include Darren Woods Jr, who’s still recovering from injury.

Mekhi Stevenson, Elijah Trosclair and Allan Cui could also see snaps, and add depth in case the Rebels get another rash of injuries.

3. Excitement around McCoy

Not many are doubting UNLV’s ability to score. It’s the play of the defense that could decide if the Rebels are going bowling in 2017.

There are many concerns on the defense side after losing eight starters from last season’s squad. However, no one is doubting Gabe McCoy to be the enforcer on defense for 2017.

The Rebels spent all spring raving about McCoy, a first-year starter at outside linebacker.

“Gabe McCoy’s energy and effort wise is second to none,” defensive tackle Mike Hughes Jr. said. “With him out there, it will help turn this year around.”

4. Pops-Hughes combo

In order for the hard-hitting McCoy to go after the quarterbacks, defensive tackles Jason “Pops” Fao and Hughes will need to control the trenches.

UNLV left tackle Kyle Saxelid doesn’t see that as a problem.

“Our interior defense is amazing right now,” Saxelid said. “They have grown so much throughout the spring. I’m truly excited to see what they can do.”

5. Overcoming Acosta injury

The Rebels didn’t go unscathed from the spring workouts. Sid Acosta, who was tabbed as the new center, injured his knee, and was expected to have surgery this week. Acosta is a junior transfer from Riverside City College.

Zack Singer will fill in at center to join the four returners on the offensive line. UNLV’s left side could be much-improved with Saxelid and Jaron Caldwell at left guard. Sanchez remains optimistic Acosta could play in 2017.

6. Deep at running back

Just like last season, expect the Rebels to be one of the top rushing teams in the Mountain West.

The tandem of Charles Williams and Lexington Thomas continues to improve. UNLV opponents won’t have fun when Rogers learns to pick up the pace, and is able to run option plays with the running backs.

Evan Owens could also see playing time after an impressive spring season.

7. Improved corners

Sanchez has said he wasn’t happy with the play of the cornerbacks last season, and has considered bringing in graduate transfers to help out.

The Rebels coach has changed his tune about the corners. He was pleased with what he saw from Robert Jackson, Jericho Flowers and Darius Mouton throughout the spring season.

8. Safety issues

The biggest uncertainty might be at the safety position.

“We’re thin at the safety spot right now,” Sanchez said. “We got to do a really good job at that spot.”

Demitrious Gibbs, Dalton Baker and Javin White are in the mix, but there could be new faces added in the fall.

9. Recruiting off to fast start

UNLV ended the spring season with its first oral commit for the class of 2018.

Three-star Texas quarterback Stacy Conner decided to join the Rebels last week, giving UNLV a splash recruit to lure other top prospects.

“I want to be the leader for the 2018 recruiting class,” Conner said. “I want to help bring other players. I’m committed to helping UNLV grow.”

10. Good times for UNLV football

It’s was a good month of March for Sanchez. His new three-year extension was signed off and his program will move to a new $1.9 billion domed stadium in 2020 after the Raiders were approved to leave Oakland for Las Vegas.

“It’s funny, the kids that we were recruiting sent me a message congratulating me (on the new stadium),” Sanchez said. “It’s pretty cool when kids you’re recruiting are reaching out to you saying congrats. Well, hey, commit, and congrats to you too, and it will be your new home.”

