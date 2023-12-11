2 UNLV players named All-Americans, make program history

Two UNLV football players earned a significant accolade Monday, achieving a first for the program in coach Barry Odom’s first season.

UNLV's Ricky White, left, looks back at New Mexico's Noa Pola-Gates, right, while running a reception into the end zone during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) gets tackled with the ball by a Boise State defensive player during the Mountain West championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s football season got even more historic Monday.

Senior kicker Jose Pizano and junior wide receiver Ricky White were announced as All-Americans as selected by The Associated Press. Pizano made the second team and White was on the third.

It’s the first time in program history the Rebels had two players appear on the AP’s All-America teams. Pizano and White are also UNLV’s first selections since safety Jamaal Brimmer was on the third team in 2004.

Both players played a key role in the Rebels’ resurgence under first-year coach Barry Odom.

Pizano stabilized UNLV’s special teams with his steady leg in key situations. He converted 25 of his 27 field-goal attempt this season. His accuracy rate of 92.6 percent ranked second among kickers with more than 20 attempts.

Pizano also sealed victories against Vanderbilt and Colorado State with last-second field goals.

White ranked fourth in the nation with 1,386 receiving yards. He also had 81 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns as the primary target for freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava.

UNLV still has one game left to go this season. The Rebels will play Kansas in Phoenix on Dec. 26 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, their first bowl game since 2013.

