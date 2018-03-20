3 players Tony Sanchez sees emerging in UNLV spring practice

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said he was pleased with Tuesday’s spring football practice at Rebel Park. He also mentioned three players who are emerging this spring.

UNLV wide receiver Drew Tejchman (11) loses control of the ball while being tackled by Howard running back Anthony Philyaw during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV center , Justice Oluwaseun (71) stretches as Sid Acosta (70) and Zack Singer (51) look on during team practice on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV center , Justice Oluwaseun (71) throws the ball to Sid Acosta during team practice on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV center Sid Acosta, left, prepares to enter the field as Justice Oluwaseun (71) walks on the sideline during team practice on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV center Sid Acosta, left, tackles during team practice on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV center Sid Acosta, right, blocks Jackson Reynolds (67) during team practice on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV center Justice Oluwaseun rides a stationary bike during team practice on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, on Day Seven of spring football practices Tuesday at Rebel Park:

“It was a good day today. The guys did a really good job. They’re progressively getting better each and every day. We kind of had a little sputter in the seven-on-seven period, but part of it is us becoming more proficient in those obvious passing downs. We’re pretty darn good right now when it comes to the RPOs (run-pass option) and those 50-50 downs. When you have to defend the run, it puts a lot of stress on the defense. (Quarterback) Armani (Rogers) looks really good with that. We’ve got to continue to progress with those long down-and-distance situations. … The defense was flying around, playing with a lot of energy.”

Notes

— Sanchez again praised sophomore wide receiver Drew Tejchman.

“His weight-room numbers have gone up,” Sanchez said. “His speed numbers have gone up tremendously. You would like to see him a little more consistent catching the ball, but when he does, he’s pretty special.”

— Sanchez said redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kolo Uasike has taken advantage of his opportunity to compete at that spot before new players arrive over the summer.

“We’ve got five guys that aren’t even here yet, and three of them are (junior college) guys,” Sanchez said. “That group’s probably the most established that we’ve had since we’ve been here as far as our defensive line. We’re way ahead of where we’ve been in the past there.”

— Sanchez singled out junior guard Justin Polu on the offensive line.

“Justin Polu’s really hitting his stride,” Sanchez said. “He looks elite right now. He’s got to continue to do that, but he’s got a chance to be one of the special guys that’s ever come out of here out of the offensive line.”

