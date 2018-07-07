UNLV Football

3-star California player commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2018 - 4:12 pm
 

Matthew Horne, listed by 247Sports as a three-star football player, tweeted Saturday he would play at UNLV.

Horne reportedly also received scholarship offers from UNR and Fresno State.

Horne (6 feet 2 inches, 180 pounds), who attends Elk Grove (California) high School, is listed as an athlete, meaning he could be considered for a number of skill positions.

He is the seventh commitment for the Rebels’ 2019 recruiting class.

