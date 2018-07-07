3-star California player commits to UNLV

Matthew Horne, listed by 247Sports as a three-star football player, tweeted Saturday he would play at UNLV. Horne reportedly also received scholarship offers from UNR and Fresno State.

UNLV Rebels run onto the field before the start the first quarter of a football game against the Hawaii Warriors at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Matthew Horne, listed by 247Sports as a three-star football player, tweeted Saturday he would play at UNLV.

Horne reportedly also received scholarship offers from UNR and Fresno State.

Horne (6 feet 2 inches, 180 pounds), who attends Elk Grove (California) high School, is listed as an athlete, meaning he could be considered for a number of skill positions.

He is the seventh commitment for the Rebels’ 2019 recruiting class.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.M