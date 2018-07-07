3-star California player commits to UNLV

Matthew Horne, listed by 247Sports as a three-star football player, tweeted Saturday he would play at UNLV.
Horne reportedly also received scholarship offers from UNR and Fresno State.
Horne (6 feet 2 inches, 180 pounds), who attends Elk Grove (California) high School, is listed as an athlete, meaning he could be considered for a number of skill positions.
He is the seventh commitment for the Rebels’ 2019 recruiting class.
UNLV’s 2019 recruiting class
LB Kyle Beaudry, 6-1, 225, Liberty HS
ATH Sir Oliver Everett, 6-3, 175, Faith Lutheran HS
DB Austin Fiaseu, 6-0, 200, Liberty HS
Ath Matthew Horne, 6-2, 180, Elk Grove (Calif.) HS
WR Steve Jenkins, 5-11, 155, Narbonne HS (Harbor City, Calif.)
QB Travis Mumphrey Jr., 6-2, 185, John Ehret HS (Marrero, La.)
RB Courtney Reese, 5-9, 175, Southridge HS (Miami)