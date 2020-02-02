3-star California tight end commits to UNLV

Kaleo Ballungay also was offered scholarships by California, Fresno State, Kansas State and UNR.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three-star tight end Kaleo Ballungay committed to UNLV on Saturday night.

Ballungay (6 feet 5 inches, 238 pounds) also was offered scholarships by California, Fresno State, Kansas State and UNR, according to 247Sports.

He caught 40 passes for 751 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Kimball High School in Tracy, California.

