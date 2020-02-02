3-star California tight end commits to UNLV
Kaleo Ballungay also was offered scholarships by California, Fresno State, Kansas State and UNR.
Three-star tight end Kaleo Ballungay committed to UNLV on Saturday night.
Ballungay (6 feet 5 inches, 238 pounds) also was offered scholarships by California, Fresno State, Kansas State and UNR, according to 247Sports.
Deal me in🃏 #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/j68XlbNS0p
— K9 (@KaleoBallungay) February 2, 2020
He caught 40 passes for 751 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Kimball High School in Tracy, California.
