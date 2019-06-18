98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

3-star cornerback commits to UNLV’s 2020 recruiting class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2019 - 4:34 pm
 

Kobe Jenkins, a three-star cornerback from Fresno, California, has committed to UNLV.

“I’m Runnin’ with the Rebels!” he tweeted Tuesday.

Jenkins (6 feet, 170 pounds) is the second member of the Rebels’ 2020 football recruiting class. He joins three-star quarterback Doug Brumfield (6-5, 213), who committed last month.

Jenkins, who attends Bullard High School, made the Fresno Bee’s first-team County/Metro Athletic Conference squad.

Statistics were not available.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST