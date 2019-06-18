3-star cornerback commits to UNLV’s 2020 recruiting class
Kobe Jenkins, a three-star cornerback from Fresno, California, has committed to UNLV.
“I’m Runnin’ with the Rebels!” he tweeted Tuesday.
Jenkins (6 feet, 170 pounds) is the second member of the Rebels’ 2020 football recruiting class. He joins three-star quarterback Doug Brumfield (6-5, 213), who committed last month.
Jenkins, who attends Bullard High School, made the Fresno Bee’s first-team County/Metro Athletic Conference squad.
Statistics were not available.
