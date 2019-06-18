3-star cornerback commits to UNLV’s 2020 recruiting class

Kobe Jenkins, a 6-foot, 170-pounder who attends Bullard High School in Fresno, California, made the Fresno Bee’s first-team County/Metro Athletic Conference squad.

Kobe Jenkins, a three-star cornerback from Fresno, California, has committed to UNLV.

“I’m Runnin’ with the Rebels!” he tweeted Tuesday.

Jenkins (6 feet, 170 pounds) is the second member of the Rebels’ 2020 football recruiting class. He joins three-star quarterback Doug Brumfield (6-5, 213), who committed last month.

Statistics were not available.

