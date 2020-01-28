3-star defensive end Jalen Dixon commits to UNLV
Jalen Dixon, who attends Seattle’s O’Dea High School, also received scholarship offers from UNR, Idaho, Eastern Washington and Portland State.
Jalen Dixon, a three-star defensive end according to 247Sports’ composite ratings, committed to UNLV on Monday night.
Committed pic.twitter.com/LH5br1RiZj
— Jalen (@J_Dixon53) January 28, 2020
Dixon (6 feet 2 inches, 255 pounds), who attends Seattle’s O’Dea High School, also received scholarship offers from UNR, Idaho, Eastern Washington and Portland State.
He made 56 tackles last season, including five sacks.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.