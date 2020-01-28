52°F
UNLV Football

3-star defensive end Jalen Dixon commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2020 - 9:49 pm
 

Jalen Dixon, a three-star defensive end according to 247Sports’ composite ratings, committed to UNLV on Monday night.

Dixon (6 feet 2 inches, 255 pounds), who attends Seattle’s O’Dea High School, also received scholarship offers from UNR, Idaho, Eastern Washington and Portland State.

He made 56 tackles last season, including five sacks.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

