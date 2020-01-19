3-star linebacker caps strong UNLV football recruiting weekend

UNLV picked up eight commitments in the first big recruiting weekend for new coach Marcus Arroyo. Dallas linebacker Brennon Scott highlighted the new arrivals.

New UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo is introduced during a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

First-year UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo made the most of his first weekend of official visits, including on Sunday landing a three-star linebacker with Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference scholarship offers.

Brennon Scott (6 feet, 234 pounds), who attends Bishop Dunne High School in Dallas, also also was offered by Southern California, Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas and Auburn among other schools, according to 247Sports. He visited USC and Kansas.

Scott was one of eight new commitments, and 247Sports ranks it the second-best class in the Mountain West.

Arroyo also finalized the transfer of defensive end Adam Plant Jr. (6-5, 254) from Texas Christian. Plant, who also went to Bishop Gorman, said Jan. 3 he planned to sign with UNLV. And three other players who had committed to Tony Sanchez’s staff affirmed they will be Rebels.

Plus, Long Beach (California) City College linebacker Danthony Jones (6-2, 255) and safety Tyson Player (6-1, 177) of Ridge View High in Columbia, South Carolina, hinted strongly on Twitter they were about to commit to the Rebels.

Just got back from Vegas ! Had a blast ! Huge shoutout to @coacharroyo and the rest of the coaching staff for making me feel like I was a part of the family ! They really showed love ! What you guys think stay close to home and #BEaREBEL ? pic.twitter.com/GxU9gH6Pxo — D.A (@danthony4jones) January 19, 2020

Jones also has been offered scholarships by Boise State, Houston, Alabama-Birmingham and South Florida. Player has received offers from Air Force, Tennessee, Army and North Carolina State.

UNLV is Like Family..

What y’all think, #BEaREBEL ? 👀

Huge Thanks to @coacharroyo & The Entire Staff for Making this all Possible.. pic.twitter.com/bo9IYF2tB9 — TYSON PLAYER 4 (@tysonplayer) January 19, 2020

Here is a recap of the other new commitments listed in alphabetical order:

— Linebacker LeShaun Bell (6-2, 235) is a 247Sports three-star recruit from Calabasas (California) High. He chose the Rebels over Arizona State, Oregon State, Fresno State and Wyoming.

— Running back Dylan Downing (5-11, 212) is a 247Sports three-star prospect from Carmel (Indiana) High. He also considered Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Tulane.

— Defensive back Jeremiah Houston (6-1, 200) signed with the Rebels out of Long Beach City College last year, but didn’t academically qualify.

First of all, I would like to thank God for giving me a great opportunity to play for UNLV it’s has been a long road but I am here to say I am committed to UNLV. I would like to thank Coach @damon_magazu @coachscottmb @coachtrew and @coacharroyo for believing in me

1-0 let's go pic.twitter.com/VqbWeFhVIO — ™️Strap_Houston (@BigPlay_Jaye13) January 19, 2020

— Linebacker Princeton Lollar Jr. (6-1, 233) is a transfer from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College.

— Linebacker Kue Olotoa (6-3, 215) is a transfer from Riverside (California) City College.

— Tight end Jake Ray (6-3, 234) of St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, also had offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Charlotte and Florida International.

— Offensive lineman Tiger Shanks (6-6, 320) of Lake Oswego (Oregon) High also had offers from San Jose State, Idaho, Idaho State and Sacramento State.

