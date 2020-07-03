3-star offensive lineman picks Rebels over Power Five programs

A unique helmet to be worn the opening game of the season is photographed during the UNLV football team photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senior offensive lineman Anthony Rosas announced his commitment Friday to UNLV via Twitter. It’s non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Football players in the Class of 2021 can sign letters of intent beginning Dec. 16.

Rosas attends Sierra Vista in California and is a three-star prospect, per 247 Sports. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, he is the No. 869 senior nationally and the No. 46 guard in the class. He selected the Rebels from a group of eight finalists that included national powers Auburn and Penn State — along with Power Five programs Colorado, Maryland, Miami, Kansas and Arizona State.

He is the seventh member of the UNLV’s 2021 recruiting class and the second to commit this week, joining Ventura College defensive back Mychal Victor, who announced his commitment Tuesday.

