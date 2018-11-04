3 takeaways from UNLV’s 48-3 loss to Fresno State

Three takeaways from UNLV’s 48-3 loss to No. 20 Fresno State on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker George Helmuth (34) tackles UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) hands the balls off to UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Three takeaways from UNLV’s 48-3 loss to No. 20 Fresno State on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium:

1. Fresno State’s defense is amazing.

For all of UNLV’s struggles, the offense has been pretty good. Quarterback Max Gilliam entered the game having thrown 12 touchdown passes in his four starts, and the Rebels were averaging 31.6 points.

UNLV managed just one field goal against the Bulldogs and finished with 302 yards, 103 below its average. And most of those yards came while the game was out of reach and Fresno State had substituted liberally.

The Bulldogs, who allow 12.3 points per game, have a championship defense and they showed why.

2. UNLV coaches were right to sit Armani Rogers.

A coaching staff with an uncertain future could have been tempted to play the quarterback, who has been out since injuring a toe Sept. 22 at Arkansas State. But in the player’s best interest, they kept him on the sideline.

Coach Tony Sanchez said last week that Rogers needed to work his way back after missing so much practice time with his left foot in a boot.

UNLV’s offense struggled early against Fresno State, so a switch of quarterbacks could have made a difference, but it would have been a panic move.

Now if the coaches want to put Rogers back in the lineup moving forward, provided he’s healthy enough, that’s a different story. Sanchez said this was still Rogers’ team.

“If we plan on having him back the next couple of weeks and hopefully that pain decreases a little bit, you see him hit his stride without any discomfort and move around, he’ll be available,” Sanchez said.

3. So now what?

UNLV was out of the running for a bowl berth anyway, but this loss made it official.

The Rebels will have to find other sources of motivation, and it doesn’t hurt their final three opponents — San Diego State, Hawaii and UNR — are their three top rivals.

“It will help give us a little extra motivation, I guess,” Gilliam said. “But we should have enough motivation against anybody.”

It’s not an easy finishing kick, especially with the next two games on the road. Success over this final stretch wouldn’t compensate for a disappointing season, but would at least provide a more positive image to take into the offseason.

“There are three opportunities to win football games,” Sanchez said. “If our guys continue to come in and work and stay together and they stay focused on getting better every single day … we’ve got a great opportunity. As we watched the course of the season, those are all winnable games.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.