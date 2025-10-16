3 things to watch when UNLV meets Boise State in Mountain West clash

Two of the top quarterbacks in the Mountain West will do battle when UNLV’s Anthony Colandrea faces off against Boise State’s Maddux Madsen on Saturday.

Mistakes may eventually catch up with UNLV’s football team.

Defensive breakdowns. Costly penalties. Special teams snafus.

Even at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain West, the Rebels have yet to come close to playing a complete game.

That’s something they’ll need to accomplish Saturday at Boise State (4-2, 2-0) to remain unbeaten.

UNLV is a 12½-point underdog.

“Finding ways to win and continuing to do that is not easy,” coach Dan Mullen said. “Obviously, there are corrections we need to make. The mistakes we make and some of the issues we have will eventually catch you to a point we’re not able to make those plays. Hopefully, it doesn’t.

“The great thing is, it’s all coachable. We have to get better as a team in our preparation, our execution, our coaching, our everything. I talk to the guys constantly about it — we want to be a better team at the end of the season (than) we were at the beginning. That means constantly finding ways to improve.”

It’s a tale of two worlds.

The Rebels have proven to be one of the Mountain West’s best teams on offense, ranking second out of 12 teams in points per game (38.2) and third in yards per game (442.3).

But they’re struggling on defense. UNLV is 10th in points allowed per game (29.7) and 11th in yards allowed per game (445).

What the Rebels have done well is capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes. UNLV’s plus-9 turnover margin leads the league. The Rebels are also first in penalty yards per game (82.2).

Here are three things to watch when the team travels to take on the Broncos:

1. The showdown

This game features two of the Mountain West’s best quarterbacks in UNLV’s Anthony Colandrea and Boise State’s Maddux Madsen.

Colandrea averages 287.7 total yards per game, which ranks second in the conference. Madsen (268) is fifth.

Madsen is second in passing yards per game (261.7), while Colandrea is third (233.8).

“(Colandrea) wants to make the plays,” Mullen said. “The area where he has grown is understanding how and when. He’s made for the (two-minute drill) moment. The most excited he gets is when the game is on the line and it’s like, ‘Give it to me. I’m going to make it happen.’”

2. A different look

UNLV allowed 428 rushing yards in its 51-48 win over Air Force last week.

Now the Rebels will face what some believe is one of the best offensive lines in the country. Boise State ranks third in the Mountain West in rushing yards per game (190.8) and second in total yards per game (465.3).

“It’s just a totally different style, totally different scheme (from Air Force),” Mullen said. “Air Force guys are low and spring off the ball. (Boise State) guys are more traditional and I hate to say that because I don’t know what traditional is anymore in college football. But it’s a little more what our guys are accustomed to seeing and playing against.

“Their offensive line is good in both the run and pass game. They have talented running backs behind them, a quarterback who can make the throws and talented guys on the edge. Who do you want to stop? They’re obviously a really explosive offense. It will be a big challenge.”

3. Something must give

Boise State has struggled some on first down this season. The Rebels, on the other hand, have surrendered far too many yards to opposing offenses to start drives.

“First down is a critical down,” Mullen said. “It is for everybody. I think the one benefit when you look at the success that they’ve had is that they have a veteran quarterback. If you’re really successful on first down, your problems are pretty minimal offensively. If you’re not but have some playmakers and a veteran guy pulling the trigger and making decisions, it’s a lot easier to overcome.

“We have to be better in first-down defense. That will be an interesting part of this battle.”

So will this: Boise State has won 15 straight at Albertsons Stadium, tied with Alabama for the longest active home winning streak in the FBS.

UNLV is 13-3 in true road games since the start of the 2023 season. The Rebels have nine road wins the past two years, the most in the country in that span.

