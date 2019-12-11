4 fast facts about new UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo

University of Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo has been named as UNLV’s head football coach. Here are a few things to know about the new lead Rebel.

Get to know new UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo works with the quarterbacks and the offense on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in Eugene, Ore. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard)

Oregon Ducks Assistant Coach Marcus Arroyo watches the AdvoCare Classic college football game between the Auburn Ducks and Tigers on August 31, 2019, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky / Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

He’s no stranger to the Mountain West

Arroyo played QB at San Jose State, then in the WAC, from 1998 to 2002. He passed for 2,334 yards and 15 TDs for the Spartans in 2000. He also began his coaching career as an undergraduate assistant with his alma mater in 2003.

Arroyo also served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Wyoming for the 2009 and 2010 seasons. There, he installed a new spread offensive system, and coached a unit that finished seventh in the nation in fewest turnovers lost.

He has NFL Experience

Hired to coach quarterbacks for the 2014-15 season, Arroyo was forced into the offensive coordinator role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Jeff Tedford took a medical leave of absence. With Arroyo calling the plays, Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson became the first wide receiver pair in Buccaneers history to each put up more than 1,000 yards receiving.

Las Vegas Bowl ties

Arroyo served as Oregon’s co-offensive coordinator with Mario Cristobal during the 2017 season. When Cristobal was named head coach after the regular season, Arroyo’s first game as full offensive coordinator was the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl. The Ducks scored 28 points, but lost to Boise State, 38-28

He’s beaten UNR

Arroyo-led San Jose State outgunned the Wolf Pack in a 64-45 shootout on Nov. 10, 2001. Arroyo threw 5 TDs for the Spartans in a game that set the NCAA record for total offense.

