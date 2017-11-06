5 burning questions for the UNLV-BYU game

BYU's quarterback Tanner Mangum prepares to start the offense against Fresno State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Fresno State won the game 20-13. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Five burning questions for UNLV’s football game against Brigham Young at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sam Boyd Stadium:

1. So are the Rebels really favored over BYU?

Yes, probably for the first time ever. UNLV, a 4-point favorite, has beaten the Cougars three times in 19 tries and, oddly, never in Las Vegas. This is a matchup of a UNLV team coming off back-to-back victories and building confidence and a BYU team that is 2-8 and just lost quarterback Tanner Mangum for the season to an Achilles injury.

2. Should the Rebels be favored?

Yes, but as UNLV fans know, the main question that has hung over the Rebels is can they remain consistent? Those consecutive victories show maybe that is beginning to happen, but a loss Friday brings those concerns back. UNLV needs the focus and execution that resulted in the victories over Fresno State and Hawaii against a BYU team that has underachieved but is more than capable of going into Sam Boyd Stadium and winning.

3. How realistic is bowl eligibility?

This game should dictate whether the Rebels will have a genuine shot at the postseason because their final two games are on the road against New Mexico and UNR. They need to win two of their final three games, and all are against teams with losing records. The analytical site TeamRankings.com puts their chances at 52.2 percent.

4. Are the Rebels guaranteed a bowl game if they become eligible?

No. Five Mountain West teams already are eligible, and there are five conference-affiliated spots. So if UNLV becomes eligible, one conference team will be left out or sent to a bowl with an open spot. One ESPN.com writer projected the Rebels will play Southern Mississippi in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27.

5. Is Johnny Stanton still UNLV’s starting quarterback?

No announcement has been made, but it would be surprising, to say the least, if he isn’t the one taking snaps when the game begins.

