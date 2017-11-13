5 burning questions for the UNLV-New Mexico game

New Mexico head coach Bob Davie talks with running back Wendell Carter against the University of Texas-San Antonio on Oct. 4. (Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Five burning questions for UNLV’s football game at New Mexico at 6:30 p.m. Friday:

1. So are you saying there’s a chance?

Believe it or not, the Rebels still have a legitimate shot at a bowl berth despite putting themselves in a really difficult spot. They have to win the next two games, both on the road with the last at rival UNR, but neither is impossible. UNLV is a pick ‘em at New Mexico, which was blown apart 55-14 at Texas A&M on Saturday. And UNR is 2-8, though both victories have come in the past five games.

2. Yeah, but it’s UNLV, right?

Which is why just about anything that happens over the next two weeks won’t be a surprise. The Rebels can look really good in winning at Idaho and Fresno State, but this is the same team that lost to Howard and a two-win Brigham Young team. Good luck to anyone who tries to forecast UNLV games.

3. What the heck is going on at New Mexico?

The question is whether coach Bob Davie has lost the locker room, and if he has, all the better for the Rebels. New Mexico was embarrassed at Texas A&M, which led 48-0 late in the first half before taking it easy on the Lobos. Plus, Davie has reportedly been under a university investigation for alleged mistreatment of players and issues with the drug-testing program, putting a cloud over his team.

4. What do the Rebels need to do to win?

What they did at Fresno State and against Hawaii. The Rebels took care of the ball and got the job done in the red zone in both games, something that didn’t happen early in Friday’s 31-21 loss to BYU, which set the tone for the game. Do those two things and UNLV should be in great position to win.

5. Is it good the Rebels are going on the road?

Yes. They have won twice on the road and generally have played better than at home. UNLV doesn’t have the local distractions and can focus on what it needs to accomplish. Plus, the Rebels don’t have to hear any chirping from the home stands when they encounter a rough stretch in a game.

