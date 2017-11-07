5 BYU players to watch against UNLV Friday

Five Brigham Young football players to watch when the Cougars play UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

East Carolina's Devin Anderson (25) is pulled down from behind by BYU's Fred Warner (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Five Brigham Young football players to watch when the Cougars play UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday:

1. Linebacker Fred Warner, senior. Leads BYU with 76 tackles, which includes nine for loss. Also led team in tackles last season, making 86. Has broken up three passes.

BYU linebacker Fred Warner (4) knocks the ball away from East Carolina Pirates wide receiver Stephen Baggett (86) during the first quarter at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Oct. 21, 2017, in Greenville, North Carolina. (James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports)

2. Defensive end Sione Takitaki, junior. His 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks each lead the Cougars. Also best on the team with four quarterback hits.

Utah running back Zack Moss (2) carries the ball as BYU defensive lineman Sione Takitaki (16) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 9, 2017.

3. Tight end Matt Bushman, freshman. Is third nationally among tight ends with 40 catches. Also has 401 yards and two touchdowns, and led the Cougars in reception yards in four games.

BYU’s tight end Matt Bushman runs past Fresno State’s Mike Bell during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

4. Cornerback Dayan Ghanwoloku, sophomore. Has a team-best two interceptions, returning them for a total of 105 yards. Tied for BYU lead with five pass breakups.

BYU’s Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) knocks the ball way from East Carolina’s Trevon Brown (88) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

5. Running back Squally Canada, junior. Averages 5.0 yards per carry, and tops the team with 333 yards rushing. Also has rushed for three touchdowns.

BYU’s running back Squally Canada runs past Fresno State’s defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

