5 Fresno State players to watch against UNLV

Five Fresno State football players to watch when UNLV visits the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Saturday:

1. Quarterback Marcus McMaryion, junior. Leads the Mountain West with a pass efficiency rating of 157.5. Has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 1,142 yards and seven touchdowns with just one interception.

2. Linebacker Jeffrey Allison, sophomore. Leads a Fresno State defense that allows 17.6 points per game, best in the Mountain West. His 58 tackles easily is the highest on the team, and also has 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles.

3. Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, junior. Has 37 receptions for 534 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards per catch. Is on the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

4. Defensive end Robert Stanley, senior. The Bishop Gorman High School graduate leads the Bulldogs with six tackles for loss. Also has a sack and a fumble recovery.

5. Cornerback Jaron Bryant, sophomore. His three interceptions lead the team and are tied for third in the league. Also has broken up three passes and made a tackle for a loss.

